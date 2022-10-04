Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Children's Museum of Sonoma County

Volunteer at Funtazmagoria 2022

The Children's Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help out at Funtazmagoria 2022, a Halloween-themed family-friendly event Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.

To sign up for a shift, go to bit.ly/3ycdEak. For more information, email Theresa at theresa@cmosc.org.

City of Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks

Volunteers needed for cleanup event

Bring your friends and family to one of the city of Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month cleanup events. Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of each month to help beautify a local park or community center. Tasks include picking up litter, cleaning play area equipment, weeding and more. Hand tools and gloves will be provided, or you can bring your own. All children must be signed in by an adult or bring a completed permission form. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Cleanups are held rain or shine.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3BsHQjD.

Committee on the Shelterless

Help prep and serve meals

Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with food support. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning, and picking up donations. Must be 16 years or older to apply.

If you are interested in volunteering, adults can fill out an application at bit.ly/3fsJ2L1 and minors at bit.ly/3CrSQOA. For more information, call 765-6530 x136.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia is a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization in northwest Santa Rosa. The farm is looking for volunteers who can commit to three hours a day, one day a week, to help with feeding, cleaning and any other animal care chores.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xvevTR. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Sonoma Ashram Foundation

Become a garden and grounds volunteer

Sonoma Ashram, a health and spirituality center in Sonoma, is looking for volunteers to assist with gardening, groundwork, outdoor cleaning and other projects. Volunteers can complete court-mandated community service hours through this opportunity. Additionally, all volunteers will have the chance to learn meditation and daily practices for self-healing and growth.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3S8XmH7.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue

Volunteer for a range of positions

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in Petaluma, is looking for volunteers to help with administrative duties, animal care, gardening, maintenance, general housekeeping and more.

To view opportunities, go to bit.ly/3raURZ0.

Well Trained Horses

Become a horse rescue support volunteer

Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol is seeking volunteers to help care for rescued horses. Tasks include feeding, cleaning and bandaging the horses as well as repairing buildings, maintaining the grounds and organizing equipment. Shifts are available most days during daylight hours and begin as early as 7 a.m.

To schedule a volunteer shift, email save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.