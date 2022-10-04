Sonoma County volunteer opportunities
Children's Museum of Sonoma County
Volunteer at Funtazmagoria 2022
The Children's Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help out at Funtazmagoria 2022, a Halloween-themed family-friendly event Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.
To sign up for a shift, go to bit.ly/3ycdEak. For more information, email Theresa at theresa@cmosc.org.
City of Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks
Volunteers needed for cleanup event
Bring your friends and family to one of the city of Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month cleanup events. Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of each month to help beautify a local park or community center. Tasks include picking up litter, cleaning play area equipment, weeding and more. Hand tools and gloves will be provided, or you can bring your own. All children must be signed in by an adult or bring a completed permission form. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Cleanups are held rain or shine.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3BsHQjD.
Committee on the Shelterless
Help prep and serve meals
Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with food support. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning, and picking up donations. Must be 16 years or older to apply.
If you are interested in volunteering, adults can fill out an application at bit.ly/3fsJ2L1 and minors at bit.ly/3CrSQOA. For more information, call 765-6530 x136.
Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center
Volunteer as an animal caretaker
Goatlandia is a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization in northwest Santa Rosa. The farm is looking for volunteers who can commit to three hours a day, one day a week, to help with feeding, cleaning and any other animal care chores.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3xvevTR. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.
Sonoma Ashram Foundation
Become a garden and grounds volunteer
Sonoma Ashram, a health and spirituality center in Sonoma, is looking for volunteers to assist with gardening, groundwork, outdoor cleaning and other projects. Volunteers can complete court-mandated community service hours through this opportunity. Additionally, all volunteers will have the chance to learn meditation and daily practices for self-healing and growth.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3S8XmH7.
Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue
Volunteer for a range of positions
Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in Petaluma, is looking for volunteers to help with administrative duties, animal care, gardening, maintenance, general housekeeping and more.
To view opportunities, go to bit.ly/3raURZ0.
Well Trained Horses
Become a horse rescue support volunteer
Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol is seeking volunteers to help care for rescued horses. Tasks include feeding, cleaning and bandaging the horses as well as repairing buildings, maintaining the grounds and organizing equipment. Shifts are available most days during daylight hours and begin as early as 7 a.m.
To schedule a volunteer shift, email save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: