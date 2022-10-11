Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Children's Museum of Sonoma County

Volunteer at Funtazmagoria 2022

The Children's Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help out at Funtazmagoria 2022, a Halloween-themed family-friendly event Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

To sign up for a shift, go to bit.ly/3ycdEak. For more information, email Theresa at theresa@cmosc.org.

City of Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks

Volunteers needed for cleanup event

Bring your friends and family to one of the city of Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month cleanup events. Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of each month to help beautify a local park or community center. Tasks include picking up litter, cleaning play area equipment, weeding. Hand tools and gloves will be provided. All children must be signed in by an adult or bring a completed permission form. Children under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3BsHQjD.

Committee on the Shelterless

Help prep and serve meals

Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with food support. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning, and picking up donations. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Adults can fill out an application at bit.ly/3fsJ2L1 and minors at bit.ly/3CrSQOA. For more information, call 765-6530 x136.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Help with daily duties

Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with daily duties including cleaning kennels, doing dishes and laundry and socializing the animals. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and complete a questionnaire and liability release before beginning service.

To sign up, call Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Northern Sonoma County Community Emergency Response Team

Become a CERT team member

The Northern Sonoma County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for volunteers to join its emergency response team. Volunteers will be trained to prepare and respond to disasters. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Training is provided in English and Spanish.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3CdVwhf or email Geoffrey Peters at gpeters@NoSoCoCERT.org.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Volunteer at the Senior Activity Center

The Senior Activity Center in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to interact with seniors and lead activities such as arts and crafts, group exercises and bingo.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3M7XXXs.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Volunteer in the kitchen

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness in Santa Rosa currently serves up to 200 meals a day directly to the homeless and hungry. The organization is looking for volunteers to join the kitchen team to help with food prepping and packaging of hot meals. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, email heather@socoactsofkindness.org or go to bit.ly/3Q1cGDK.

Volunteer Fire Foundation

Become a volunteer firefighter

Firefighting volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a fitness test, have a clean criminal record, possess a driver’s license and clean driving record, and complete mandatory training requirements. Local fire agencies will teach you everything else you need to know.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3EljeuE.