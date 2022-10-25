Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Ceres Community Project

Volunteer in the garden

Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illnesses. Most of the produce and flowers given to clients comes from the organization’s own garden. Volunteers are needed to help plant a new garden at the group’s Sebastopol location.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3QDqhCA.

Council on Aging

Provide senior peer support

Senior Peer Support is a group of Sonoma County volunteers, age 55 and older, who are trained and supervised by a mental health professional to support individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, isolation and other life challenges related to aging. Accepting a case involves working with a senior client for up to 12 weeks, meeting weekly for about one hour with the client in their home. Scheduling is flexible. Bilingual and LGBTQ applicants are needed.

For more information, contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or call 707-525-0143x121.

Food for Thought

Deliver healthy food to neighbors in need

Food for Thought in Forestville is seeking volunteers to deliver bags of groceries to homebound clients. Volunteers must have a vehicle they can use and will not be refunded for gas.

Go to bit.ly/3svWSQa to sign up.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer in the thrift store

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter’s thrift store. The Santa Rosa store helps fund the organization. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and commit to working for at least six months.

Visit bit.ly/3AUV9J7 for more information.

Hanna Center

Join a philanthropic club and become a Hanna Leader

Hanna Center in Sonoma provides educational, residential, career-focused and therapeutic services to support high-risk youth and their families. The center is looking for volunteers to join Hanna Leaders, a group of young professionals that support the work of Hanna through advocacy, fundraising and volunteering. Hanna Leaders plan events and volunteer opportunities using their social and professional networks, as well as raise funds to help sustain the center’s work.

For more information, email Hanna's Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Jenny Beck at jbeck@hannacenter.org.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Dog walkers needed

The Humane Society of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteer dog walkers. Duties include exercising and socializing the dogs, as well as providing enrichment in the form of walks, play and visits. Volunteers are needed for all shifts, especially Mondays.

Go to bit.ly/3CnODM3 for more information.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Phone support needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa is looking for a volunteer to help check voice mails, log messages and answer phones. Ability to speak Spanish is a plus.

Go to bit.ly/3SQJBfX for more information.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer at Pond Farm

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to assist with new projects at Pond Farm in Guerneville.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3QrUcwL or call 707-869-9177.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.