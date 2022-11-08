Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

On-call Santa's Helpers needed

Secret Santa, a program of the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership, serves over 2,500 children, teens, adults, and seniors throughout Sonoma County. On-call Santa’s Helpers are needed through the holiday season to pick up and transport gifts, wrap gifts, process and distribute gifts, provide office support and make holiday cards. All volunteers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

To express interest, email loblad@cvnl.org.

City of Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks

Volunteer at the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery

Join the Rural Cemetery Preservation Committee at its monthly volunteer workday in Santa Rosa. Projects include weeding, landscaping, painting, repairing borders, restoring plots and various maintenance work. Tools and gloves will be provided. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The event will be canceled if there is bad weather.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3UzqMyX or email Kim Hatch at khatch@srcity.org.

Committee on the Shelterless

Help prep and serve meals

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with food support. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning, and picking up donations. Must be at least 16 years old to apply.

If you are interested in volunteering, adults can fill out an application at bit.ly/3fsJ2L1 and minors at bit.ly/3CrSQOA. For more information, call 765-6530 x136.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

CASA looking for intern

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Sonoma County is looking for a volunteer intern age 21 or older to develop intake and case files, assist volunteer supervisors with communication, attend court to monitor cases as needed and research and build a file of data necessary to match a child's case to a CASA advocate. The intern will be expected to learn the electronic case system, do file research, observe and review highly confidential files and data, and work with the executive director and case supervisor.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vleIHo.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness in Santa Rosa currently serves up to 200 meals a day directly to the homeless and hungry. The organization is looking for volunteers to join the kitchen team to help with food prep and packaging of hot meals. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, email heather@socoactsofkindness.org or go to bit.ly/3Q1cGDK.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Volunteer at Sonoma Garden Park

Sonoma Ecology Center is seeking volunteers to help in the garden at Sonoma Garden Park. Duties depend on the season and may include digging, composting, weeding, harvesting, sewing seeds, planting plant starts and laying mulch. Available shifts are 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Email volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org to schedule an appointment to volunteer or go to bit.ly/3FWxk6M for more information.

Pepperwood Preserve

Volunteer as a steward

Volunteer stewards at Pepperwood Preserve in Santa Rosa support hikes, proctor classes, play key roles in research projects, assist with events and provide critical program input. Volunteers must complete a rigorous training program.

If interested, email volunteer@pepperwoodpreserve.org.