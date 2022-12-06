Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Committee on the Shelterless

Help prep and serve meals

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with food support. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning, and picking up donations. Must be at least 16 years old to apply.

If you are interested in volunteering, adults can fill out an application at bit.ly/3fsJ2L1 and minors at bit.ly/3CrSQOA. For more information, call 765-6530 x136.

Disabled American Veterans of Sonoma County

Volunteer at the 2nd Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 is hosting its 2nd annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed for the wine and beer drink bar. Must be at least 21 year old to volunteer. Shifts are from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3i9TFnB.

Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol

Volunteer with Sebastopol Kiwanis

Sebastopol Kiwanis members are involved in a number of local projects to benefit the community. Upcoming projects include the Service to the Community Project held the second Saturday of each month and the annual Easter egg hunt held at Ives Park the Saturday before Easter.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3Berw5j.

Neighborhood Garden Initiative

Help install gardens

Neighborhood Garden Initiative, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization that installs gardens and teaches the importance of food sovereignty in the North Bay, is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. Volunteers help install new gardens and with various gardening tasks at local nurseries and schools.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3gWqUup.

Sonoma Community Center

Emergency Volunteers needed

The Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma is looking for Emergency Volunteers. These volunteers are on-call community members who are willing to step in when an emergency or disaster impacts the Sonoma Valley. Quarterly training and engagement opportunities are provided to help build skills and experience that will be helpful in future emergencies.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3VQrNTU.

Sonoma Family Meal

Deliver food

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteer drivers to help deliver food to those in need.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3u0iGUW.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer as a trail crew member

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for trail crew members over the age of 18 to repair and maintain hiking trails at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area in Guerneville. The crew meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. in front of the organization’s volunteer office. No formal training or previous experience is required, but volunteers must fill out onboarding forms.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vh7NhB.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.