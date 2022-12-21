Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at Climate Impact Wildfire Prevention events

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership has partnered with California Climate Action Corps to launch climate impact wildfire prevention projects in Marin, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties. Events will take place from now until May 2023.

Join the volunteer list to be notified of upcoming events by going to bit.ly/3WB9QJc.

Ceres Community Project

Deliver healthy meals

Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illnesses. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals from the group’s Santa Rosa location to clients’ homes. Available shifts are Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or Fridays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3jjgAgK. If you have any questions, email Lisa Baiter at lbaiter@ceresproject.org.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Become a foster parent to rescued cats

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to serve as foster parents to cats in need. The organization’s busy season is in the spring and summer, but volunteers are needed throughout the year. Training is provided.

To volunteer, go to bit.ly/3OQiGi5.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization in Santa Rosa, is looking for people to help feed and clean the animals. Volunteer need to be able to commit to three hours, one day a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xvevTR. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Roseland District Through College Mentor Program

Become a college mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep in Santa Rosa are seeking positive, enthusiastic and educated adults to mentor students through high school and as they transition into their postsecondary education. Mentors act as a resource and support for students. Monthly training sessions are required, as well as a 2½-year commitment of two hours a month, with flexibility. Volunteers do not need to be an expert in college requirements.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3BXpqHZ.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness in Santa Rosa currently serves up to 200 meals a day directly to the homeless and hungry. The organization is looking for volunteers to join the kitchen team to help with food prep and packaging of hot meals. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, email heather@socoactsofkindness.org or go to bit.ly/3Q1cGDK.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Join the seal watch team

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to contribute to seal count data in a citizen science program. Seal Watch volunteers rove Goat Rock beach at the rookery, located at the mouth of the Russian River.

For more information, email stewards@stewardscr.org or call 707-869-9177.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.