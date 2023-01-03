Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association

Become an advocacy volunteer

The Alzheimer's Association is looking for advocacy volunteers to educate and engage local elected officials in the movement to end Alzheimer’s disease. Volunteers advocate for public policies to increase research and improve care and support for people with Alzheimer’s and their families. Duties may include meeting with local officials, campaigning through social media, coordinating events and more. No prior experience is required, training is provided.

To learn more, contact Shelley Dombroski at 707-573-1210 or sdombroski@alz.org.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at the MLK Day Wildfire Fuels Reduction event

Volunteer to help remove fire-prone vegetation at Riddell Preserve in Healdsburg on Jan. 14. Help is needed from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Gloves and tools will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old.

Go to bit.ly/3YjiKNu for more information.

Ceres Community Project

Deliver healthy meals

Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illnesses. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals from the group’s Santa Rosa location to clients’ homes. Available shifts are Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or Fridays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3jjgAgK. If you have any questions, email Lisa Baiter at lbaiter@ceresproject.org.

City of Sebastopol

Help at Sebastopol warming and cooling centers

The city of Sebastopol has created an on-call volunteer list for those wishing to help run warming and cooling centers during hot or cold streaks throughout the year.

To add your name to the list, go to bit.ly/3WrLOkx.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Volunteer as a raffle and auction attendant at a crab feed

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 is hosting its 2nd annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to assist with the raffle and auction. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old. Shifts are from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3PpqdGM.

F.I.S.H.

Volunteer for a range of positions

F.I.S.H. food pantry in Santa Rosa is looking for people to help with food pickup, receiving and distribution. Volunteers can choose which days of the week to work and training is provided.

For more information, go to fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Become an Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) volunteer

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to respond to all kinds of emergencies by providing food, shelter, clothing and spiritual comfort.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3CklUHa. For questions, contact Veronica Velez at 707-542-0981 or veronica.velez@usw.salvationarmy.org or Major Randy Hartt at 707-542-0981 or randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Wash dishes and clean the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteers to help with washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3PVp9KK.

Volunteer Fire Foundation

Become a volunteer firefighter

The Volunteer Fire Foundation of Sonoma County is looking for volunteer firefighters to help serve the community. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a clean criminal record, be capable of passing a firefighter fitness test, possess a driver’s license and clean driving record, and complete mandatory training requirements. Training will be provided.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3EljeuE.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.