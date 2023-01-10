Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Arlene Francis Foundation

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Arlene Francis Foundation is looking for volunteers to help out at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed for event support, gardening and cleaning.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3f3WfK0. Call Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704 to schedule volunteer shifts.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Bilingual volunteers needed

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership needs bilingual volunteers to provide support at a storm shelter in Santa Rosa from Jan. 4-20. Volunteers will help translate for Spanish-speaking clients. Masks are required.

To see a list of available shifts or sign up, go to bit.ly/3VZOtAS.

City of Sebastopol

Help at Sebastopol warming and cooling centers

The city of Sebastopol has created an on-call volunteer list for those wishing to help run warming and cooling centers during hot or cold streaks throughout the year.

To add your name to the list, go to bit.ly/3WrLOkx.

Council on Aging

Volunteer at a community dining site at Vintage House in Sonoma

Community dining sites allow food-insecure seniors to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Guests enjoy their meal of choice at a family-style table with other community members. Volunteers take food orders and serve meals. Vaccination against COVID-19 required.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3CC4upL or contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121.

Hanna Center

Become a Hanna Leader

Hanna Center in Sonoma provides educational, residential, career-focused and therapeutic services to support high-risk youth and their families. The center is looking for volunteers to join Hanna Leaders, a group of young professionals who support the work of Hanna through advocacy, fundraising and volunteering.

For more information, email Hanna's Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Jenny Beck at jbeck@hannacenter.org.

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation

Volunteer as a Learning Laguna Docent

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteer docents who love nature and want to teach children about the Laguna. Training starts Feb. 13, but volunteers are asked to first attend an orientation event. After training, docents will lead activities in 3rd grade classrooms and guide students on field trips to the Laguna Preserves.

Find out more by attending an orientation at the Laguna Environmental Center from 10-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, or Feb. 6.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3GPkgjA.

Sonoma Family Meal

Wash dishes and clean the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteers to help with washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen. There are many shifts available.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3PVp9KK.

Well Trained Horses

Become a horse rescue support volunteer

Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol is looking for volunteers to help care for rescued horses. Tasks include feeding, cleaning and bandaging the horses as well as repairing buildings, maintaining the grounds and organizing equipment. Shifts are available most days during daylight hours and begin as early as 7 a.m.

To schedule a volunteer shift, email save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.