Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association

Become an advocacy volunteer

The Alzheimer's Association is looking for advocacy volunteers to educate and engage local elected officials in the movement to end Alzheimer’s disease. Volunteers advocate for public policies to increase research and improve care and support for people with Alzheimer’s and their families. Duties may include meeting with local officials, campaigning through social media, coordinating events and more. No prior experience is required, training is provided.

To learn more, contact Shelley Dombroski at 707-573-1210 or sdombroski@alz.org.

Ceres Community Project

Deliver healthy meals

Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illnesses. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals from the group’s Santa Rosa location to clients’ homes. Available shifts are Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or Fridays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3jjgAgK. If you have any questions, email Lisa Baiter at lbaiter@ceresproject.org.

Committee on the Shelterless

Food support volunteers needed

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help prep and serve meals, sort food, wash dishes and pick up donations.

To fill out an application, go to bit.ly/3GTQLvX. For more information, email volunteers@cots.org or call 707-765-6530, ext. 136.

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation

Volunteer as a Learning Laguna Docent

Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteer docents who love nature and want to teach children about the Laguna de Santa Rosa. Training starts Feb. 13, but volunteers are asked to first attend an orientation event. After training, docents will lead activities in 3rd grade classrooms and guide students on field trips to the Laguna Preserves.

Find out more by attending an orientation at the Laguna Environmental Center from 10-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3GPkgjA.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and distribution volunteers needed

Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa is looking for warehouse volunteers to help with gleaning and bagging produce Monday through Friday, as well as distribution volunteers to load groceries in cars at a drive through pick up sites Monday through Saturday. Locations and times vary.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3XlwqXj or email volunteers@refb.org.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Become an Emergency Disaster Services volunteer

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to respond to all kinds of emergencies by providing food, shelter, clothing and spiritual comfort.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3CklUHa. For questions, contact Veronica Velez at 707-542-0981 or veronica.velez@usw.salvationarmy.org or Major Randy Hartt at 707-542-0981 or randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Windsor Presbyterian Church

Volunteer at a food pantry

Windsor Presbyterian Church Food Pantry is looking for volunteers 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays at a farmers market-style event where more than 80 families shop for food items. Volunteers are also needed throughout the week to transport, sort, shelve and distribute food.

For more information, please call 707-838-1566 or go to bit.ly/3XlGNKG.