Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Join the Walk To End Alzheimer's volunteer committee

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers to help promote the annual Sonoma-Marin Walk To End Alzheimer's set for Oct. 7 at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. Duties include recruiting new teams to participate and building public awareness of the event. The volunteer committee meets virtually on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., but attendance is not required to help out.

For more information, contact walk manager Rebecca Halloran at rmhalloran@alz.org or 707-273-1620.

American Red Cross

Become a disaster worker

American Red Cross is looking for volunteer disaster workers. These volunteers help people find a safe place to stay, food to eat, relief supplies, emotional support and comfort as they recover from the recent storms. No prior experience is required.

To apply, go to rdcrss.org/3H3KxJW.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Help with daily duties

Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with daily duties including cleaning kennels, doing dishes and laundry and socializing the animals. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and complete a questionnaire and liability release before beginning service.

To sign up, call Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Northern Sonoma County Community Emergency Response Team

Become a CERT team member

The Northern Sonoma County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for volunteers to join its emergency response team. Volunteers will be trained to prepare and respond to disasters. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Training is provided in English and Spanish.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3CdVwhf or email Geoffrey Peters at gpeters@NoSoCoCERT.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Become an after-school cafe volunteer driver

Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver healthy meals to children attending after-school programs. This opportunity can be done solo, or with a partner. Volunteers may take their personal vehicle or drive one of the food bank vans to deliver meals in insulated coolers to various programs in Sonoma Valley. Volunteers must have a valid California driver’s license and proof of vehicle insurance, be at least 21 years old, and be able to lift up to 35 pounds.

For more information or to sign up, call 707-523-7900, email Liz Berry at lberry@refb.org, or email Jorge Delgado at jdelgado@refb.org.

Senior Advocacy Services

Be an advocate for seniors

Senior Advocacy Services in Petaluma is looking for long-term care volunteers to work in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Volunteers should enjoy working with older people, feel comfortable helping them speak up for their rights, and be able to advocate for their dignity and quality of life.

If you are interested, call 707-526-4108 x3 or email volunteer@sasnb.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Drivers needed

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteers to help prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals and assist with disaster relief. Volunteers will drive meals from the kitchen to distribution sites in Petaluma. Many shifts are available.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3HIIc8M.

Windsor Presbyterian Church

Volunteer at a food pantry

Windsor Presbyterian Church Food Pantry is looking for volunteers 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays at a farmers market-style event where more than 80 families shop for food items. Volunteers are also needed throughout the week to transport, sort, shelve and distribute food.

For more information, call 707-838-1566 or go to bit.ly/3XlGNKG.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.