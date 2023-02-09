Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Join the Walk To End Alzheimer's volunteer committee

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers to help promote the annual Sonoma-Marin Walk To End Alzheimer's set for Oct. 7 at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. Duties include recruiting new teams to participate and building public awareness of the event. The volunteer committee meets virtually on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. but attendance is not required to help out.

For more information, contact walk manager Rebecca Halloran at rmhalloran@alz.org or 707-273-1620.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at Climate Impact Wildfire Prevention events

In partnership with California Climate Action Corps, the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership has launched wildfire prevention projects in Marin, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties. Through May, volunteers can attend various Days of Service events where they will remove fire-prone vegetation and help make the community better protected against fire.

To join the volunteer list and get notified about upcoming events, go to bit.ly/3WB9QJc.

F.I.S.H.

Volunteer for a range of positions

F.I.S.H. food pantry in Santa Rosa is looking for people to help with food pickup, receiving and distribution. Volunteers can choose which days of the week to work and training is provided.

For more information, go to fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer in the thrift store

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter’s thrift store. The Santa Rosa store helps fund the organization. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and commit to working for at least six months.

Go to bit.ly/3AUV9J7 for more information.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Become an Emergency Disaster Services volunteer

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to respond to all kinds of emergencies. Volunteers provide food, shelter, clothing and spiritual comfort to those affected by disaster.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3CklUHa. For questions, contact Veronica Velez at 707-542-0981 or veronica.velez@usw.salvationarmy.org or Major Randy Hartt at 707-542-0981 or randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Wash dishes and clean the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma, an organization that provides meals to those in need, is looking for volunteers to help wash dishes and clean the kitchen. There are many shifts available.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3PVp9KK.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Help with food prep and packaging

Sonoma Overnight Support currently serves around 240 meals per day and is looking for volunteers who can help prepare and package food for the hungry and homeless in Sonoma Valley.

To apply, go to bit.ly/40z0MaB. For more information, contact Andy at volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or 415-810-9051.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.

