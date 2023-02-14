Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Join the Walk To End Alzheimer's volunteer committee

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers to help promote the annual Sonoma-Marin Walk To End Alzheimer's set for Oct. 7 at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. Duties include recruiting new teams to participate and building public awareness of the event. The volunteer committee meets virtually on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. but attendance is not required to help out.

For more information, contact walk manager Rebecca Halloran at rmhalloran@alz.org or 707-273-1620.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Restore trails in Santa Rosa

Join CVNL, Landpaths, and California Climate Action Corps to help restore trails at Rancho Mark West, an area of northern Santa Rosa that was impacted by the 2020 Glass Fire. This event is in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and will take place March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Duties may include carrying tools to the trail site, removing vegetation, reshaping trail edges and more. Tools will be provided.

For more information or to sign up, go to bit.ly/3E6Zavo.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Raise funds and awareness for cats in need

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help at upcoming fundraisers and events. Event crew volunteers should be at least 16 years old, independent self-starters, happy to work solo or in a team, great listeners, and cat-lovers.

To learn how to get started, visit bit.ly/3AUV9J7.

North Bay Science Discovery Day

Volunteer as a docent

Volunteer at the North Bay Science Discovery Day on March 11 in Santa Rosa, where children can play and learn about STEM. Volunteers will be a resource for attendees, so they should read the program and acquaint themselves with the exhibit and bathroom locations. Shifts are about three hours, with available shifts starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Fluency in Spanish is a plus. Children age 10 and older are welcome to volunteer with an adult.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3RUgide.

Sonoma County Human Race 2023

Support local nonprofits

The Sonoma County Human Race is a community-driven 5k run fundraising event in Sonoma County. Hundreds of local nonprofits are supported by the funds raised. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions to help put on the event, including registration support, course set up and more.

To see the full list of opportunities, go to bit.ly/4156Jg3.

Sonoma Family Meal

Wash dishes and clean the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma, an organization that provides meals to those in need, is looking for volunteers to help wash dishes and clean the kitchen. There are many shifts available.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3PVp9KK.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Help with food prep and packaging

Sonoma Overnight Support currently serves around 240 meals per day and is looking for volunteers who can help prepare and package food for the hungry and homeless in Sonoma Valley.

To apply, go to bit.ly/40z0MaB. For more information, contact Andy at volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or 415-810-9051.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as 2 hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.