Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Repair/handy person needed

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for a volunteer repair/handy person to provide basic buildings and grounds support. Duties may include painting, repairing basic facility items and equipment, adjusting door latches, changing lightbulbs, landscaping and more. Volunteers must be mechanically inclined, comfortable with hand and power tools, and be able to climb a ladder.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3Ktl67W. To express interest, email Nicole Massey at nmassey@bgcsonoma-marin.org.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Restore trails in Santa Rosa

Help restore trails at Rancho Mark West, an area of northern Santa Rosa that was impacted by the 2020 Glass Fire. This event is in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and will take place March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Duties may include carrying tools to the trail site, removing vegetation, reshaping trail edges and more. Tools will be provided.

For more information or to sign up, go to bit.ly/3E6Zavo.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Raise money and awareness for cats in need

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help at upcoming fundraisers and events. Event crew volunteers must be at least 16 years old, independent self-starters, happy to work solo or in a team, great listeners and cat lovers.

To learn how to get started, go to bit.ly/3AUV9J7.

North Bay Science Discovery Day

Volunteer as a docent

Volunteer at the North Bay Science Discovery Day on March 11 in Santa Rosa, where children can play and learn about STEM. Volunteers will be a resource for attendees, so they should read the program and acquaint themselves with the exhibit and bathroom locations. Shifts are about three hours, with available shifts starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Fluency in Spanish is a plus. Children age 10 and older are welcome to volunteer with an adult.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3RUgide.

Sonoma Ashram Foundation

Become a garden and grounds volunteer

Sonoma Ashram, a health and spirituality center in Sonoma, is looking for volunteers to assist with gardening, groundwork, outdoor cleaning and other projects. Volunteers can complete court-mandated community service hours through this opportunity. Additionally, all volunteers will have the chance to learn meditation and daily practices for self-healing and growth.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3S8XmH7.

Sonoma County Human Race 2023

Support local nonprofits

The Sonoma County Human Race is a community-driven 5k run fundraising event in Sonoma County. Hundreds of local nonprofits are supported by the funds raised. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions to help put on the event, including registration support, course set up and more.

To see the full list of opportunities, go to bit.ly/4156Jg3.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Volunteer at Sonoma Garden Park

Sonoma Ecology Center is seeking volunteers to help in the garden at Sonoma Garden Park in Sonoma. Duties depend on the season and may include digging, composting, weeding, harvesting, sewing seeds, planting plant starts and laying mulch. Available shifts are 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Email volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org to volunteer or go to bit.ly/3FWxk6M for more information.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver for those in need

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.