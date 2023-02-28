Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association

Support group facilitators needed

The Alzheimer's Association is looking for volunteers to facilitate support groups in Santa Rosa for family members and caregivers seeking assistance, emotional support and information on all topics related to Alzheimer’s disease. Volunteers are required to commit to a monthly three-hour shift for at least one year and pass a background check. Training is provided.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3dSLaen.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Healdsburg en Blanc special event help

Healdsburg en Blanc is an annual evening soiree benefiting more than 600 children and teens at Healdsburg and Geyserville Boys & Girls Clubs, featuring dinner, drinks and live and silent auctions. Leading up to the April 15 event volunteers are needed to help pick up floral arrangements, prepare beverages, decorate and more.

For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/3ZvH3ar.

Ceres Community Project

Deliver healthy meals

Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illnesses. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals from the group’s Santa Rosa location to clients’ homes. Available shifts are Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or Fridays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3jjgAgK. If you have any questions, email Lisa Baiter at lbaiter@ceresproject.org.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Raise money and awareness for cats in need

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help at upcoming fundraisers and events. Event crew volunteers must be at least 16 years old, independent self-starters, happy to work solo or in a team, great listeners and cat lovers.

To learn how to get started, go to bit.ly/3AUV9J7.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization with two locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is looking for people to help feed and clean the animals. Volunteers need to be able to commit to three hours, one day a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3YoSdgB. If you have questions, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Sonoma County Animal Services

Dog walkers needed

Sonoma County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to provide exercise for shelter dogs, including on-leash walking and off-leash playing in exercise areas. Volunteer hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but volunteers can choose their own shifts within these hours.

For more information or to access the volunteer application, go to bit.ly/3SE7sAE or email SCASVolunteers@sonoma-county.org

Sonoma County Human Race 2023

Support local nonprofits

The Sonoma County Human Race is a community-driven 5k run fundraising event in Santa Rosa. Hundreds of local nonprofits are supported by the money raised. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions to help put on the May 13 event, including registration support, course set up and more.

To see the full list of opportunities, go to bit.ly/4156Jg3.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.