Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Youth soccer coach needed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for a volunteer soccer coach to support the youth soccer program at Biella Elementary School in Santa Rosa. Volunteers will be coaching children ranging in grades TK- 6th grade and must be available for practice Monday through Friday in the afternoons.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3ZEtrdD. To apply, go to bit.ly/3dK83At.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Remove invasive species and help reduce wildfire risk

Volunteers are needed to remove invasive species and help reduce wildfire risk at Skyhawk Park in Santa Rosa on April 1. This event is in honor of activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your own gloves if you can, but tools, extra gloves, snacks, and water will be provided. Volunteers must be age 10 or older.

For more information or to sign up, go to bit.ly/404ZseT.

Cotati Accordion Festival

The 32nd annual Cotati Accordion Festival is looking for volunteers to help put on the event taking place Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Volunteers will receive a weekend pass to the festival, a meal in the hospitality tent, a Cotati Accordion Festival pin and a souvenir poster.

To express interest, go to bit.ly/42eir8E and click "volunteer". For more information, call Scott Goree, Executive Director, at 707-479-5481.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Raise money and awareness for cats in need

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help at upcoming fundraisers and events. Event crew volunteers must be at least 16 years old, independent self-starters, happy to work solo or in a team, great listeners and cat lovers.

To learn how to get started, go to bit.ly/3AUV9J7.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Translator needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteer Spanish-English translators for its weekly health clinics. This is an on-site role that entails working directly with patients and health care providers. Shifts are Mondays 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Go to bit.ly/3SbCkH4 for more information.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

Volunteer for a range of positions at the Petaluma Museum

The Petaluma Museum is looking for volunteers to help with a range of positions, including desk docent, education committee member, events host and more.

To get started, contact the museum at volunteer@petalumamuseum.com.

Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury

Become a civil grand juror

Volunteers are needed to serve on the Sonoma County civil grand jury, an investigatory "watchdog" body created to ensure that the best interests of all county residents are being served by local government. Would-be grand jurors should have an interest in local government and its operations, enjoy working with others and want to promote positive change. The time commitment is 10 or more hours per week, for one year from July 1 to June 30. Volunteers must be U.S. citizens and have basic computer skills. Apply online by April 17.

To apply, go to bit.ly/42aqAeb.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.