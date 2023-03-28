Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Photographer needed

Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin is looking for a photographer for its annual Healdsburg en Blanc fundraiser on April 15. The person must be a trained photographer, know Photoshop and have the ability to upload photos digitally for use directly after the event.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3nru4sP.

Food For Thought

Food bank support volunteers needed

Food For Thought food bank in Forestville is looking for people to help greet clients, fill food orders, sort and organize donated food items and more. Volunteers must be able to lift up to 10 pounds, have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as well as a booster and wear a mask indoors. People must be at least 11 years old to volunteer with an adult and at least 14 years old to volunteer independently.

For information, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109. To register, go to bit.ly/42ts2Zf.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization with two locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is looking for people to help feed and clean the animals. Volunteers need to be able to commit to three hours, one day a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3YoSdgB. For questions, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County ReStore

Volunteer at the ReStore

ReStore is Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County’s retail outlet where new and used building supplies and furniture are sold. Volunteers are needed in customer service, inventory management, product testing and retail display. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3JRwxEw. To apply, go to bit.ly/3K8JLhn.

Sebastopol Rotary Club

Teach swim lessons

The Sebastopol Rotary Club is looking for volunteers to teach free swim lessons to second graders. The program, in its 36th year, runs from April 17 to May 11 at Ives Pool in Sebastopol. Each child gets a half-hour lesson between noon and 1:30 p.m. twice a week. Volunteers will receive training before lessons start.

For more information or to sign up, contact Rick Wilson at 707-824-0846 or Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer as a trail crew member

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for trail crew members to repair and maintain hiking trails at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area in Guerneville. The crew meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. in front of the organization’s volunteer office. No formal training or previous experience is required.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vh7NhB.

The Men's (and Women's') Garden Club of Santa Rosa

Help at a high school greenhouse

The Men's (and Women's') Garden Club of Santa Rosa is seeking people to help out at the Elsie Allen High School greenhouse in Santa Rosa Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer duties include propagation of plants, gardening techniques and container gardening.

For more information, email mgcsr@cagardenclubs.org or call Bonnie at 707-322-6220.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.