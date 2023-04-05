Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Climate Impact Event volunteers needed

San Rafael-based Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to assist with removing fire-prone vegetation and improving community fire safety during one of its Days of Service Wildfire Prevention events in Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. Volunteers are needed in Sonoma County on April 22. Volunteers must be at least 8 years old with an adult, or 14 years old to volunteer independently.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3zvXtF8.

Committee on the Shelterless

Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Days of Service volunteers needed

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma is honoring civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta on April 10, and needs volunteers to assist with various programs, mainly involving food and homelessness. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to bit.ly/435WN6X. For questions, contact the Engagement Specialist at volunteers@cots.org or 707-765-6530.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteers needed

Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to assist with daily tasks, including cleaning kennel areas and play yards, socializing dogs and cleaning laundry and dishes.

Volunteers need to complete a questionnaire and liability release before they start work, and must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3K9HHV5. Contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132 to discuss times and other questions prior to volunteering.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Volunteer drivers needed

The Disabled American Veterans organization needs volunteers to drive injured and ill veterans to Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities.

Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and need to complete online training. The program, based in Santa Rosa, operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are expected to work at least one day per month, and a maximum of eight hours per day and 40 hours per week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3ZTnsBb. For questions, contact DAV48Sonomapc@gmail.com or call 707-595-0324.

Petaluma Downtown Association

Butter & Egg Day Parade volunteers needed

Petaluma Downtown Association is putting on the Butter and Egg Day Parade April 22 in downtown Petaluma. Volunteers are needed to fill multiple positions, including safety monitors, banner carriers, beverage booths, set up and parade logistics.

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old and will need to attend a volunteer training meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3KutpQp.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Emergency Disaster Services volunteer

Salvation Army in Santa Rosa needs on-call Emergency Disaster Services volunteers to provide food, clothing, shelter, and support during emergencies. The response team will be prepared to respond to local and international emergencies at all times.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and will need to participate in an orientation and training process prior to starting.

For more information go to bit.ly/3GkuqrG. For questions, contact Veronica Velez at 707-542-0981 or Randy Hartt at 707-542-0981.

Sutter Care at Home

Hospice care volunteers needed

Sutter Care in Santa Rosa is looking for compassionate volunteers to assist with hospice patients.

Volunteers will receive 24 hours of training, health clearance and a background check. A minimum of two to four hours a week and a one to two-year commitment is required.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3m1MK23. For questions, contact alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org.