Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin

Volunteer photographer needed

The Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin needs a photographer for ongoing opportunities at different club sites in Santa Rosa. Volunteers would be expected to work once a month for a few hours. Some Photoshop/editing experience is recommended.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3UpoFik.

Santa Rosa Water

Earth Day volunteers needed

Santa Rosa Water needs volunteers to help with Santa Rosa's 2023 Earth Day OnStage Festival. It will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on April 22. Tasks will include managing the kids’ area, logistics, volunteer coordination, info booth set up/take down and waste diversion.

All volunteers will receive an event T-shirt and a reusable water bottle.

For more information, go to bit.ly/400ZqUC. For questions, contact Alicia Quilici at earthday@srcity.org or 707-543-3711.

Ceres Community Project

Meal prep volunteers needed

Ceres Community Project in Sebastopol needs volunteers to help with food prep. Volunteers are needed to wash and chop vegetables. Available shifts are Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers must be 14 years old and up.

For more information, go to bit.ly/40Y49rq. For questions, contact Matthew Cadigan at mcadigan@ceresproject.org or 707-829-5833

Sonoma County Human Race

Race volunteers needed

The Sonoma County Human Race, a May 13 5K fun run (walk or roll) starting at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, is looking for volunteers both before and after the event. People are needed for registration support, to help set up the start and finish areas and monitor the course. Following the race, volunteers will be breaking down and cleaning up the area. Work hours are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3zOVXy2.

Petaluma Bounty Farm

Farm volunteers needed

Petaluma Bounty Farm in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to work on the farm. Tasks include harvesting fruits and vegetables, tending chickens, planting and weeding. Opportunities are available for all ages, volunteers under 18 years old will need a signed waiver to get involved.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3KMXzyj.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Garden work volunteers needed

Sonoma Ecology Center is looking for volunteers to help maintain Sonoma Garden Park in Sonoma. Tasks include: digging, composting, weeding and laying mulch. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Drop-ins are allowed.

For more information, go to bit.ly/43p6nlx.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Food prep volunteers needed

Sonoma Overnight Support serves around 240 meals daily to the homeless and hungry in Sonoma County. It is looking for volunteers to help prepare and package meals.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3KmTIH3. For questions, contact volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or 415-810-9051.

Volunteer Fire Foundation

Volunteer firefighters needed

The Volunteer Fire Foundation is looking for people to serve the community as a volunteer firefighter. Tasks include responded to medical calls or to major disasters within the community. Volunteers must be 18 years old, have a clean criminal record, possess a driver’s license and clean driving record. Mandatory training and health tests or exams will be given.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3KnHjTb.