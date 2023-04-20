Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Alzheimer’s advocacy volunteers needed

Engage elected officials in the movement to end Alzheimer’s disease with the Alzheimer’s Association Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter in Santa Rosa. Volunteers will be meeting with elected officials in order to educate them about Alzheimer’s disease and cultivate relationships, coordinating events and volunteers, raising awareness through media and reaching out to partner organizations.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41xEvtI. For questions, contact Shelley Dombroski at sdombroski@alz.org or call 707-573-1210.

Arlene Francis Foundation

Arlene Francis Center volunteers needed

The Arlene Francis Foundation needs volunteers to help with the care of the Arlene Francis Center. Volunteers would be mainly gardening, cleaning, and event support. The Arlene Francis Center is located on the entire block on Wilson and Sixth Street in Santa Rosa.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3A2urwQ. For questions and scheduling volunteer shifts, call Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704.

Food for Thought

Garden volunteers needed

Help maintain and harvest a garden for Food for Thought in Forestville. Tasks may include harvesting, preparing garden beds, pulling weeds and building compost. Volunteer opportunities are ongoing.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3o5dRK4. For questions, contact LivC@fftfoodbank.org or call 707-887-1647 ext. 109.

Harvest for the Hungry Garden

Garden volunteers needed

Harvest for the Hungary in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with maintaining their garden. All produce is donated to non-profits and food distribution programs. Available volunteer hours are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday year round, as well as 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays from April to Oct. No previous experience is necessary.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3UBbFWQ. For questions or to express interest, contact hfhgarden@gmail.com.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Phone support volunteers needed

Help the Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa with phone support for their services. Candidates are wanted to have communication and critical thinking skills, and being bilingual in English and Spanish would be beneficial. Tasks include answering phones, checking voicemails, making callbacks, and logging messages. Scheduling is flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3GQRwGV.

North Coast Opportunities

Foster Grandparent Program volunteers needed

The Foster Grandparent Program in Guernville provides tutoring and mentoring for children with exceptional needs by adults 55 and older. Volunteers will be required to work five to 40 hours per week, and a minimum of 250 hours per year. A tax-free stipend of four dollars per hour will be provided, and travel expenses will be reimbursed. No previous experience is required, training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3L0ygZT.

Sonoma Family Meal

Volunteer drivers needed

Sonoma Family Meal needs volunteers to prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals in Petaluma. They assist with disaster relief, community support and provide meals for those in need. Multiple shifts are available, regular weekly volunteer shifts are preferred.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41xVr2Z.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Trail crew volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods needs trail crew volunteers to help with trail restoration at Armstrong Redwoods and Austin Creek in Guernville. Tasks would include trail maintenance, fence reparation or other projects. No previous experience is required. More volunteering opportunities are available at their website.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3GIDW88.