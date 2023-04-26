Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin

Photographer needed

The Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin is in need of a volunteer photographer on Mondays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Santa Rosa to help build their photography catalog. Volunteers would need access to sharing the media digitally, and some Photoshop/editing experience is recommended.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41Wxl2q.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Hair donors for children with hair loss needed

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership in Santa Rosa is encouraging people to donate their hair for children with hair loss. Donations of at least eight inches are accepted, and over 12 inches is encouraged.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3N5wmbS.

Council on Aging

Meals on Wheels chefs needed

The Council on Aging in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to make salads for its Meals on Wheels program. Available times are on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meals on Wheels is a food delivery service provided to seniors who are no longer able to make their own meals or shop for themselves.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3V5jLHq.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Event volunteers needed

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is hosting upcoming events and fundraisers, and needs volunteers to help with raising money and advocating for the community. They raise awareness about unowned cats, and are working to spay/neuter stray cats in the county. Event crew volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3N4extM.

Homes 4 the Homeless

Housing outreach, marketing, social media volunteer needed

Homes 4 the Homeless in Fulton, a nonprofit organization that works to provide affordable and accessible housing for those in need, is looking for help with grant writing, website development and social media. There are available hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41xM9on. For questions, contact Vivian@homes4thehomeless.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and distribution volunteers needed

The Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to help with meal prep and food distribution. Volunteers would be tasked with gleaning, bagging, and preparing meals for distribution. Available shifts are from 7 to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/40wG6yR. For questions, contact volunteers@refb.org.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Redwoods docents and naturalists needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for docents to lead tours of Armstrong Redwoods in Guerneville. Volunteers are tasked with leading one to three hour tours, typically for third to eighth grade students who are participating in the Redwood Education Program. Typical shifts are from three to four hours, and often start at 9 or 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Requirements include an orientation, training and shadowing tours.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Ak3wNf. For questions, contact 707-869-9177.