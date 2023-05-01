Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Handy/repair person needed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin in Santa Rosa needs a volunteer handy/repair person to help maintain and give support for buildings and grounds. Some duties include painting, landscaping, adjusting door latches and changing light bulbs. Volunteers must have mechanical skills, be comfortable with hand and power tools and be able to climb a ladder.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41KREjv.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Wildfire Prevention Project volunteer needed

Celebrate May as wildlife awareness month by volunteering with the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership, California Climate Action Corps and Santa Rosa City Parks to help remove fire-prone invasive species at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa. The project is May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring work gloves and a reusable water bottle if possible.

All volunteers need to fill out a waiver, and those ages 14 to 17 will need a parent or guardian to sign to participate. Volunteers under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be at Howarth Memorial Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa

For more information, pdne.ws/3LpMm68.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Animal sanctuary volunteer

Help care for animals at the Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center. Tasks include helping with feeding, cleaning and any other animal care chores. Volunteers are expected to contribute three hours per day, once a week. Goatlandia is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary with locations in both Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Ln7Cth. For questions contact 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Translator needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa needs Spanish to English translators for its weekly health clinics. The position includes working directly with patients and health care providers. Comprehensive fluency in both English and Spanish is required. Volunteers are expected to contribute a minimum of one shift per month. Available shifts include on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. A minimum contribution of one shift per month is requested. Prior experience is not required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3VkdrfA.

Sonoma Applied Village Services

Human resource volunteer needed

Sonoma Applied Village Services in Santa Rosa is looking for a volunteer with recent human resources experience to help fill a human resources position. The position is five to 10 hours per week, and can mostly be done remotely. Duties include writing job descriptions, postings, and policies, advising the executive director on HR compliance and best practice issues, chairing the Personnel Committee meetings and participating in hiring decisions. SAVS provides shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

For more information and to express interest, go to pdne.ws/3LmBUwe or contact HumanResources@SonomaVillages.org

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Jenner Visitor Center and Gift Shop volunteers needed

Become a volunteer at the Jenner Visitor Center located alongside the Russian River in Jenner. Volunteers will provide visitors with park information and sell merchandise. Prior experience is not needed, new volunteers will work alongside experienced volunteers until they can manage the center on their own. The visitor center is located at 10451 Highway 1, Jenner.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3KXW2Vc. For questions, contact 707-869-9177.