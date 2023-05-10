Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The Bird Rescue Center

Rescue center volunteers needed

Help care for sick, orphaned and injured wild birds at the Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa. Tasks include preparing food, feeding the birds and cleaning their habitats. The time commitment is a four-hour shift once per week. Available hours are between 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m. or 4 to 8 p.m. every day.

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old and a Bird Rescue Center member, have health insurance, a current tetanus shot and be physically able to complete the tasks. All volunteers must attend a free orientation. The next orientation is on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3M6quy7.

Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin

Summer volunteer services interns needed

The Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin in Santa Rosa is looking for summer interns to support its Volunteer Services Team. Duties will be mainly focused on recruitment and recognition of volunteers. Hours are flexible. Interns must be incoming high school seniors or college students.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3HRFxt7.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Help cats by doing laundry

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to assist with laundry. Hours are flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3LJHLvN.

North Coast Opportunities

Be a foster grandparent

Volunteer as a foster grandparent in Guernville with North Coast Opportunities. The program connects people 55 years old or older with youth who have exceptional needs. Foster grandparents volunteer from five to 40 hours per week, and a minimum of 260 hours per year. A $4 per hour stipend is provided.

Hours are flexible, available times are between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nor formal experience is required and an orientation and training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3VHgbne.

Salvation Army

Emergency Disaster Services volunteers needed

Join the Salvation Army to provide relief in times of disaster in Santa Rosa. The Salvation Army provides support for local and international emergencies. Volunteers will be trained to providing food, shelter, clothing and spiritual comfort for those in need.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3B6DWMc. For questions, contact Veronica Velez at 707-542-0981, veronica.velez@usw.salvationarmy.org or Major Randy Hartt at 707-542-0981, randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Food prep volunteers needed

Boyes Hot Springs-based Sonoma Overnight Support, which serves around 240 meals daily to the homeless and hungry in Sonoma County, is looking for volunteers to help in the kitchen preparing and packaging food.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3LEhq22. For questions, contact volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or call 415-810-9051.

Sutter Care At Home

Bilingual hospice care volunteers needed

Sutter Care is looking for bilingual volunteers to assist with its hospice care program. Tasks vary but include reading books and playing music to patients and providing support to family members and caregivers. No previous experience is needed and training is provided. A one-year commitment is expected, one to four hours per week.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3M5N2in. For questions, contact alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org.