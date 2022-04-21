Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Volunteer at the Sonoma-Marin Walk To End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for committee members to help promote the Sonoma-Marin Walk To End Alzheimer's at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park on Oct. 8. It is in need of subcommittee members in the categories of sponsorship, team recruitment, team retention, marketing, advocacy, volunteer coordination, mission and logistics. The team meets via Zoom on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Diane Breithaupt at alznobaylogistics@gmail.com or 707-776-0782.

Paws for Love

Volunteer at the Paws for Love Gala

The Santa Rosa-based Paws for Love Foundation is hosting an auction and shelter pet art sale on May 21 from 6-10 p.m. at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa. It is looking for volunteers to decorate and set up for the event, or work as cashiers, auction monitors, food servers and more. The event will include live music, hors d’oeuvres, a wine and beer bar and a gallery of paintings created by shelter pets. Proceeds benefit the Paws for Love Foundation and homeless pets who need medical care and adoption support.

To sign up, contact Amanda@pawsforlove.info. For more information, go to www.pawsforlove.info.

Windsor Wheels

Volunteer as a driver

Windsor Wheels is looking for volunteers to provide rides for Windsor residents age 60 or older. Through an easy-to-use online scheduling service, they match volunteers with local seniors who need rides to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments, etc.

For more information, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic

Volunteer as a balloon crew member

The Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic is looking for volunteers to help pilots fly their balloons at the festival in Santa Rosa. No experience is necessary and volunteers of all ages are welcome. Training will be provided.

For more information, go to www.schabc.org/volunteers.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

Volunteer as a desk docent

The Petaluma Historical Library & Museum is looking for volunteers to serve as desk docents for one or more three-hour shifts per month. Training is provided. Desired skills include an ease for meeting the public, dependability, and eagerness to learn about the museum and basic Petaluma history. Docents shifts are Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or 1-4 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3v3GKYk.

Petaluma People Services Center

Volunteer as a comfort kit maker for disaster evacuees

Petaluma People Services Center in Petaluma is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. It needs volunteers to gather the supplies, put them together in bags, and drop them off at the center. Comfort kits include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snack, mini toiletries and a handwritten note.

For more information, contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.