Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Canine Companions

Raise a puppy as a service dog

Canine Companions needs help raising puppies to be service dogs. Volunteers will care and train for a dog younger than 12 months old. Duties include giving the dog a safe home, taking them to puppy classes, serving them a healthy diet, providing socialization, giving them lots of love and much more. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3w0MYey.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteers needed for the 2024 Human Race

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers for the Sonoma County Human Race on May 4 in Santa Rosa. The Human Race is the largest community-driven 5K fundraising event in the county and raises money for local nonprofits. There are a variety of tasks available to volunteers, from race packet distribution to course monitoring. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3OF538h.

Council on Aging

Create and maintain an herb garden

The Council on Aging/Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to help create a garden outside its commercial kitchen in Santa Rosa. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old with adult supervision. Without supervision, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3vLRuOc or contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 extension 121.

Daily Acts

Volunteer Planting Day at Miwok Park & School

Daily Acts is hosting two days of volunteer planting, one on May 10 and one on May 18. On May 10, the organization is planting a drought tolerant and ecologically beneficial pollinator hedgerow at Miwok Park, and needs volunteers to help with the efforts. On May 18, the organization is planting another drought tolerant and ecologically beneficial pollinator hedgerow, this time at Miwok Valley Charter School. This effort will include planting about 1,000 plants, so they need volunteers to help. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old with adult supervision for both opportunities, or 18 years old without supervision.

For more information on May 10, go to pdne.ws/3Va4jfd. For May 18, go to pdne.ws/3vOcAvk.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Spanish-speaking volunteers needed

The Humane Society’s Community Veterinary Clinic (CVC) and Spay/Neuter Clinic needs help providing service to their Spanish speaking clients. Volunteer duties include checking the Spanish voicemail line, returning calls to Spanish speaking clients, scheduling appointments and assisting Spanish speaking clients in person at the CVC and Spay/Neuter Clinic, as needed. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3vWM2I8. If interested, and able to commit to one 2-hour shift every week for 6 months, contact Katie McHugh at kmchugh@humanesocietysoco.org.

Inclusive Compass

Volunteers needed for Inclusion Festival

The Inclusion Festival on May 11 is a nonprofit music and arts event in Petaluma dedicated to honoring people with disabilities, their friends, families and allies. Volunteers are needed to help with parking, assist at the face painting station and more. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old with adult supervision. Without supervision, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/4cKT03C. To see what positions are available, and to sign up for shifts, go to signup.com/go/qqJSJEv.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County

Volunteers needed for NAMIWalks event

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking volunteers for its Oct. 19 NAMIWalks fundraiser at Howarth Park and Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Duties include placing signs, greeting participants, assisting with the refreshment table and passing out water to walkers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

If interested, reach out to Hana Casita for more information at 707-800-3876 or hcasita@namisoco.org. Learn more at pdne.ws/4azbIJI.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.