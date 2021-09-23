Sonoma County Wine Auction raises $1.7 million

The Sonoma County Wine Auction raised $1.7 million at last weekend’s in-person fundraising events, $500,000 more than the online-only auction in 2000 yet far short of its record-breaking take of $6.1 million at its last live auction in 2019.

“With the challenges our county has faced in 2020 and 2021, we were thrilled to be able to host a safe and impactful live auction celebration this year in order to raise funds for Sonoma County nonprofit organizations,” said Michael Haney, executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners, which puts on the event. “And by being able to have a live event, we are extremely pleased that the amount raised was an increase from what was raised last year.”

The auction, held at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard in Windsor, drew more than 200 people, who bid on donated auction lots ranging from rare wine collections to trips.

While the event was outdoors, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result were required for entry, along with masking on shuttle buses and in restrooms.

The largest group lot, with a collection of winning bidders, at the auction was Fund-A-Need, raising more than $550,000 for children’s education and literacy programs while addressing the digital divide Sonoma County is facing. In 2019, the live auction raised $1,613,000 for Fund-A-Need.

Gina Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery, Mary Dewane and Joe Anderson of Benovia Winery and Katie Jackson of Jackson Family Wines kicked off the Fund-A-Need effort with opening bids of $100,000 each.

The highest-priced single lot at the auction, which sold for $140,000, featured a stay at the Jackson Family’s Tenuta di Arceno estate in Italy, an exclusive dinner in a private apartment overlooking the Piazza del Campo to watch the Palio di Siena horse race and five Vérité magnums.

The Sonoma County Vintners Foundation is making plans for next year’s Sonoma County Auction, set for Sept. 15-17, with Foley Family Wines named as the Honorary Chair. Foley Family Wines Sonoma County properties include Banshee, Chalk Hill Estate, Ferrari-Carano, Foley Sonoma, Lancaster Estate, Roth Estate Winery and Sebastiani.

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.