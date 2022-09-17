Sonoma County Wine Auction returns at Healdsburg’s Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards

In the wake of the pandemic and the wildfires, organizers of the Sonoma County Wine Auction are hoping bidders at its live auction Saturday will up the ante and surpass last year’s take of $1.7-plus million.

“The past few years have been especially challenging for our Sonoma County community, so this year’s live and online auctions are more important than ever to help those most in need,” said Michael Haney, executive director of Sonoma County Vintners.

This year’s gathering at Healdsburg’s Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery follows the return of the event last year after an in-person hiatus due to the pandemic.

In 2020, the auction had a virtual event, raising $1.17 million. But the auction continues to be regarded as the largest wine charity event in Sonoma County. It raised a record-breaking $6.1 million in 2019 at its in-person auction, when 400 bidders jockeyed for 40 lots.

Put on by the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the fundraiser benefits local nonprofits, including community health, childhood education and pandemic, fire and flood emergency relief efforts.

This year, roughly 225 people will be vying for 30 lots which feature Sonoma County wine and travel in the United States and abroad. People can register for proxy bidding on live lots and bid on the silent auction, which extends to Sept. 20, at sonomacountywineauction.com.

Two competitive offerings in this year’s live auction lineup are the Lot #4 Wine & Dine with Sonoma County’s Leading Men and Lot 13 Wine & Dine with Sonoma County’s Leading Ladies. They feature a gathering with the VIPs, along with an assortment of wine.

Ana Keller of Petaluma’s Keller Estate Winery is a leading lady in this year’s lot and said it provides bidders with “a glimpse of entrepreneurial, hardworking women’s lives and their camaraderie and, of course, their wines.”

The twin lots are the brainchild of the team at the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. Organizers said they’re popular because bidders feel like an insider when they spend time with a group of winemakers and vintners.

The women’s lot debuted in 2017 and the men’s lot in 2021. Organizers said auction lots are planned six months to a year in advance and with these lots, notables simply stepped up to participate.

The leading men featured in Lot 4 are: Rick Tigner, CEO, Jackson Family Wines; Bob Cabral, winemaker/founder, Bob Cabral Wines; Carmen Castaldi, president, Rodney Strong Vineyards; Clay Mauritson, founder/owner, Mauritson Wines; Corey Beck, executive vice president & chief winemaker, Delicato Family Wines; Dan Kosta, president & co-founder, AldenAlli Winery; David Ramey, owner & winemaker, Ramey Wine Cellars; James Hall, founder & winemaker, Patz & Hall Winery; Jeff Mangahas, winemaker, Williams Selyem Winery; Mark McWilliams, general manager, Arista Winery; Michael Haney, executive director, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation; Mike Sullivan, winemaker & co-owner, Benovia Winery; Stuart Bryan, vintner ambassador, Pride Mountain Vineyards.

The offering includes lunch for 12 at Santa Rosa’s Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens, as well as a 156 bottle collection of wine.

As for the leading women in Lot 13, in addition to Keller, they are: Kathryn Walt Hall, proprietor, HALL, WALT and BACA Wines & Jennifer Brown, vintner, BACA Wines; Alison Smith Story, principal and owner, Smith Story Wine Cellars; Bettina Sichel, partner, Laurel Glen Vineyard; Chantal Forthun, winemaker, Flowers Vineyards & Winery; Courtney Foley, second generation vintner, Foley Family Wines; Cristina Torres, director of sales & marketing & Marimar Torres, founder/proprietor, Marimar Estate; Erin Brooks, proprietor, Ernest Vineyards; Heidi von der Mehden, winemaker, Merry Edwards Winery; Jasmine Hirsch, general manager and winemaker, Hirsch Vineyards; Joy Sterling, partner and CEO, Iron Horse Vineyards; Kim Stare Wallace, president, Dry Creek Vineyard; Monica Lopez, general manager, Bacchus Landing; Nicole Hitchcock, head winemaker, J Vineyards & Winery; and Shelly Rafanelli, winemaker, A. Rafanelli Winery.

The package also includes a lunch for 12 at Headsburg’s BACA Winery, as well as a 180 bottle collection of wine.

A few other lots expected to ignite bidding:

Lot 22: Fund-A-Need is expected to be the top lot of the day. It focuses on children’s education and literacy again this year. Last year it opened bidding to all paddle holders in increments of $250 to 100,000 and raised $550,000 from a pool of bidders.

Susan Gilmore of North Bay Children’s Center received $10,000 from the Fund-A-Need lot last year and she used it to support her “Raising A Reader” program for preschoolers.

“When English is not their first language, it’s so important for children to have access to those high quality early learning opportunities so they can build the foundation for lifelong success,” Gilmore said.

Lot 7: Tour de France, Paris & Burgundy. It features a 4 day stay for two couples in Paris and Beaune, tours and tasting at Boisset Collection properties, and a 24-bottle collection of Burgundy from vintner Jean-Charles Boisset’s personal cellar.

Lot 12: The Ultimate African Wildlife Wine & Food Safari. Highlights include a seven night African safari in South Africa, stays in Cape Town, and tastings of South African cult wines.

The auction festivities began Thursday with vintner dinners throughout Sonoma County. Friday night featured a Roaring Twenties costume party at Sonoma’s Buena Vista Winery.

At Chalk Hill, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, bidders will be gathered outdoors in a covered arena, the former equestrian center.

The auction traces its roots back to 1993 as the Sonoma Valley Harvest Wine Auction. The philanthropic tradition took off from there.

“The generosity of our donors has been a real inspiration and we are so thankful for all they do, year after year,” said Haney of the Sonoma County Vintners.

