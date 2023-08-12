Sonoma County women share memories of Barbie, the doll everyone’s talking about

MEG MCCONAHEY
August 12, 2023
Nearly every girl in America and many across the globe born in the last 70 years has a relationship with Barbie. She came in countless guises, beginning with sultry eyes and a snappy ponytail sure to turn heads on the runway or in the malt shop.

Barbie changed interests, sports, careers, hairstyles, faces and coloring. She made friends and lost friends, from Midge to Nikki. Ask 10 random women what their Barbie looked like and you’ll get 10 different answers because Barbie transformed to suit new generations.

Barbie could sport a 1962 bubble cut, a mod flip, a ’70s Malibu tan or a massive platinum mane. Today’s girls might choose a petite Barbie or a Barbie with curves, a classic 11½-inch fashionista with an impossibly proportioned body or a 28-inch companion the size of a toddler. Early Barbie could be a nurse, a fashion designer, a ballerina or a flight attendant. But after winning her degree in 1963, she started busting gender barriers as an astronaut, a surgeon and even a Marine Corps sergeant.

After more than a billion Barbies produced since the prototype hit the market in 1959, she remains the queen of the toy box, outlasting generations of competitors, from Tammy and Tressy to Bratz. She has managed to prevail over a drumbeat of backlash from critics who say she projects an unattainable standard of beauty and models materialism at its worst.

In a documentary about the doll, feminist Gloria Steinem dissed Barbie as “everything we never wanted to be.”

It’s a lot to put on a toy.

Despite the haters, people are gobbling up tickets to “Barbie,” the billion-dollar summer blockbuster that spoofs the Barbie phenomenon while also challenging gender stereotypes. When Barbie hops in her convertible, cruises away from her perfect pink plastic Barbieland by the beach and experiences an awakening, leaving a forlorn Ken behind, it’s hard not to empathize with her.

While women — and men — are flocking to the film, many have mixed feelings about what Barbie has come to represent. But they also hold fast to their memories of hours of play in their own self-created Barbielands.

A spark for imagination

On a bright August afternoon, Yvette Willeford unfolds a blanket on her Santa Rosa patio and spreads out two generations of Barbie dolls, more than two dozen in all, plus their cases, accessories, clothing and a swimming pool activated with a garden hose. This is a special thing she does with her granddaughter Esme, when the 4-year-old comes over.

Here are all the dolls Esme’s mother, Giselle, and her sister played with in the 1980s and 1990s. But also in the bunch is Willeford’s own Miss Barbie, a rare variation with wigs (quickly yanked from the market because her sleepy eyes scared little girls). Willeford has treasured this doll for more than 50 years, keeping everything from her threadbare red ball gown to her plastic apartment with its wild mod interior inspired by London’s Carnaby Street fashion of the 1960s. She also has Barbie’s 1960s bathroom scale — permanently set at 110 pounds.

This is a special time, between grandmother and granddaughter, a chance for quiet play and pretend. Willeford enjoys it as much as Esme. A few weeks ago, Esme threw a wedding for Barbie Jasmine and Aladdin dolls, both about 30 years old. To Esme, they’re all Barbie.

Mom Giselle (who asked that her last name not be used), said it gave her pause when Esme received her first Barbie doll.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, is Barbie portraying an unrealistic image of beauty?’ But I think it’s all in how you talk about things. In the big picture, it’s not just one toy that is going to be her impression.”

She said her daughter, who plays Barbie mainly with Grandma Yvette, plays with a lot of other dolls at home in all shapes and sizes. Few are anatomically accurate, Giselle noted.

“I see a lot dolls now that have giant eyes. It’s just weird-looking. But the kids like it. What’s important is what you model to your kids. That’s what they're going to remember more than a toy,” the 37-year-old dietitian and mom of two said. “I grew up with Barbie, and I don’t believe the way I feel about beauty and physique is at all tied to Barbie. It’s what my parents taught and modeled to me.”

Barbie inspired a move to California

Barbie, to Lynn Rogers, has a sun-kissed California tan. The 63-year-old Forestville woman can’t deny that the doll with the straight bleached blond hair influenced her life, and maybe that wasn’t a bad thing.

“I realize now that Malibu Barbie and all of the adventures she promised planted a seed in this young New England girl’s brain: California is ‘the’ place to be, to enjoy that promised life. And when I was 19, I left my family behind and moved there, starting in Southern California, of course,“ she said.

“I never thought,” she added, “how much that influenced everything,”

But when she became pregnant with her daughter Kira, her feelings “became more complicated.

“I didn’t want her to suffer from wanting, striving for that unrealistic vision of perfection, and I never envisioned buying her a Barbie doll. We were horrified that the very year we had our daughter, a new Barbie named Kira was released in stores — the name I had chosen, with the exact same spelling.”

But when Kira was 8, a babysitter gave her her entire collection of Barbies, and Rogers was forced to release control and hope for the best. One sweet memory is how her husband, Mike Kamrath, now 74, got down on the floor and played dolls with his daughter.

Kamrath, a contractor, remembers how he always had three or four of Kira’s Barbies riding in the truck with him. The dolls were a way to connect with his daughter.

“It was fun. It was more just about us being together. I wouldn’t even have mattered if it hadn’t been Barbie. We would have found something else to play with. It was being able to spend time with each other. I didn’t realize how important it was, but over the years I’ve realized just being there for your child is 80%, just playing and enjoying each other.”

He even saw “Barbie” the movie and was impressed how director Greta Gerwig unpacked so many issues in what on the surface is a fun romp.

“She (Gerwig) did an excellent job recognizing problems with both patriarchy and matriarchy, which in this case is Barbieland,” he said. “Gerwig is able to get us to think about this. She’s making all kinds of judgments. She’s not saying this is how you should think about it. It’s more ‘This is what I saw. What do you think about it?’”

Barbie as a spy

One point many women make in reflecting on the influence of Barbie is that despite how the doll may have been packaged and sold, it was the girl who made the Barbie, a point Gerwig makes in “Barbie” the movie.

For Randi Rossman of Graton, it wasn’t Barbie the fashion model or Barbie the beach bunny. It was Barbie the spy. Think: “Charlie’s Angels.”

“One of my favorite times to play was way early, before anyone got up other than my dad, who had to be at work before dawn at the radio station (KSRO). He’d look in at me, shake his head, and head to work. Anyway, I’d sit on the heater, with the lovely heat billowing my nightgown around me, and my doll world spread over the floor.

“But my Barbies weren’t about wearing pretty dresses and going on dates,” she added. “They were spies.

“By late 1960s, they worked for (U.S.) Sen. Alan Cranston. I guess I’d heard his name on the news and thought he was important, so he was the one my Barbies reported to from their missions in London, Paris and Russia or wherever they were ‘sent.’”

But Barbie’s physique was inescapable. “On the downside, there was the image issue, and that ridiculous figure,” Rossmann said. “But added to that, one outfit came with a robe, pjs and a tiny bathroom scale that read 116. ... Something about that tiny fake scale got into my brain and that became the ultimate weight I believed I had to hold onto as I became a teen and an adult. Over time I was able to let that go, and it never led to any food issues, but it’s frightening to realize the power of a tiny piece of plastic.”

Not surprisingly, Rossmann parlayed her early interest in undercover investigations into a longtime career as a cop reporter for The Press Democrat.

Bewitched by Barbie

Mary O’Leary of Marin City said her parents didn’t allow her to play with Barbie, who they considered “inappropriate.”

Instead, she was given baby dolls and encouraged to play house. But as she got older, she noticed her friends’ Barbies and became “bewitched by their collections of dolls, clothes and playthings.” She wanted to play with the dolls more than her friends because Barbie, she said, “represented a world of endless material goods that was out of my reach.

“I slowly became bothered by the confusion I felt as a young person in the early days of second-wave feminism,” she recalled. “My family preached the importance of education and delaying parenthood until maturity, but my father was fascinated by the female form as exhibited in TV beauty contests.

“I looked at Barbie’s impossible figure and found mine lacking in every way. ... I know that fulfillment in life comes from relationship and meaningful work, not looking perfect like Barbie. But she is more popular than ever, and girls of all ages strive to be like her. I don’t think we should ban Barbies like my parents did, but I do think that finding passion in work (and) activities should be stressed over fashion, figure and youthful looks.”

Negative, positive, a little of each?

Jae Newman is down on Barbie and finds her a role model that was impossible to measure up to.

“Barbie dolls taught me that I could never hold the interest of a man, nor get married because I wasn’t booby enough. Not tall enough. Not made-up enough. Not full-haired enough. Not socially adept enough. (It was) a terrible legacy that had an outsized affect on my self esteem.”

Diane Rangraves, however, has a completely different take.

Barbie, she maintains, did not squash her dreams or her independence or dumb her down. Rangraves, 65, has a doctoral degree and is a retired pharmacist and professor in health sciences. Barbie, she said, sparked her imagination, even long after she entered adulthood. In fact, Barbie planted the seeds for a strong work ethic and delayed gratification, as Rangraves saved her allowance and birthday money to buy a Barbie case and other accessories.

People place too much expectation on a toy, she believes.

“I knew that the Barbie doll’s body wasn’t real,” said Rangraves, who lives in Santa Rosa and for many years made a hobby of rescuing and fixing up forlorn Barbies, like the overused Weird Barbie in the movie, from flea markets and thrift shops. Like many women, Rangraves remembers bonding with a friend while playing Barbie, pooling their wardrobes and making clothes.

Sometimes she slips into her Barbie room just to chill out or center herself, taking comfort in the simple feeling of being surrounded by something that takes her back to carefree childhood.

“In the living room, my parents had this fireplace and that is where we would set up,” she said of those happy times with a best friend she’s still in touch with. “She would bring her things over and we would go to her room and set up a village, and set up scenarios.

“It was just a very simple, naive time,” she added. “A lot of people don’t play anymore. This ‘Barbie’ movie took off hugely because people have forgotten how to play, and buying a ticket reminds them how to play and be OK with being a child a again.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

