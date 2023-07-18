Sonoma County’s best bartenders compete for title

HEALDSBURG

Cookout to promote diversity

Celebrate summer and prime cookout season with The Veraison Project, an organization promoting opportunities in the wine industry for people of color. The Cookout at the Vineyard, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday at Silver Oak Alexander Valley winery, will feature a family-style barbecue dinner including classic cookout dishes with Wine Country twists. There will be smoked brisket sliders, Cajun buttered corn on the cob and caramelized pineapple upside-down cake. Enjoy games and a social hour before dinner, and dancing after. Tickets are $100 and proceeds benefit Veraison Project scholarships and apprenticeships. Get tickets at bit.ly/44hJhxf. 7300 Highway 128.

FORESTVILLE

Take a pinot deep dive with winemakers

Those with a passion for pinot noir will be in their element at an exclusive Pinot & Beyond educational tasting from 9:30-11 a.m. July 29 at Russian River Vineyards. Join winemakers from Russian River, Benovia, Joseph Swan and Viszlay as they take tasters on an extended exploration of Russian River pinot noir, delving into the distinct terroir of the storied AVA’s smaller “neighborhoods.” Seating for this event is limited to just 20 people. Tickets are $70 and available at wineroad.com/seminarseries. 5700 Highway 116.

SEBASTOPOL

Flamenco feast at Marimar Estate

Experience the beauty and the beat of flamenco dancing at Marimar Estate’s flamenco show and dinner Aug. 5. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a performance of the traditional Spanish dance. It will be followed by a Spanish dinner cooked by Marimar Torres herself, of recipes from her cookbooks and paired with her wines. Soak it all in while watching the sunset over the estate’s Don Miguel vineyard. Tickets are $195 ($185 for club members) and are available at marimarestate.com/events/club-events or by calling 707-823-4365. 11400 Graton Road.

WINDSOR

Calling all chili cooks

If you look forward to football season just so you can make chili for family and friends, the 10th annual Windsor Chili Cook Off Sept. 9 at the Windsor Town Green is your time to shine. Gather a team and enter for a chance to win a trophy and bragging rights. The contest is open to amateurs and professionals and includes categories for traditional and homestyle chili. Culinary skills, creativity and showmanship are all part of the competition, so a team name, costumes and overall enthusiasm are strongly encouraged. Deadline to register is Aug. 25 at windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off, or call the Chamber of Commerce for more information at 707-838-7285.

ROHNERT PARK

This competition is shaken and stirred

Mixologists from 10 of Sonoma County’s top cocktail programs will compete at the Full Tilt Cocktail Competition at Graton Resort and Casino, at 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Attendees can taste through the cocktail lineup and vote for their favorite to determine the winner. Competitors include mixologists from Bird & The Bottle, Fern Bar and Lo & Behold, among others. Tickets are $75 and include cocktail tasting and small bites. More information and tickets are available at gratonresortcasino.com. 288 Golf Course Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Restaurant debuts Moroccan night

Spoonbar has kicked off a new weekly dinner series featuring Moroccan food, a cuisine known for its tagines, couscous and fragrant spices like ras el hanout and saffron. The $39 three-course meals will be served every Thursday and are inspired by Spoonbar general manager Aziz Zhari’s favorite family recipes. Zhari will work with chefs Thomas Mulligan and Francisco Alvarez to debut new menus each month. The July menu has a choice of either artichoke and preserved lemon or crispy harissa chickpea Caesar salad. Main course selections include chicken and couscous with almonds and raisins or fish tagine with chermoula sauce. Dessert is yogurt cake with oranges. For reservations and more information, go to spoonbar.com. 219 Healdsburg Ave.

