Sonoma County’s other big harvest underway as hop yards pull in prized crop

From Sonoma Magazine: For The Love of Local Hops

A cool, dry dawn greeted the six-person crew gathered Thursday morning between the towering, trellised rows at Alexander Valley Hops east of Healdsburg.

It was perfect day for gathering the prized crop, once one of the most prolific in Sonoma County, and making comeback in recent years through the efforts of a tight-knit group of local commercial growers.

Melissa Luci, founder of Alexander Valley Hops, grows Cascade, Triumph, Chinook, and Cashmere varietals. Luci’s family also has grown cabernet grapes since the 1970s in the surrounding Peline Vineyards.

In their 1.5-acre hop yard off Highway 128, her husband Tony Luci and Romero Reyes went about demanding harvest work, gathering 20-foot-long bines — the climbing stems of Chinook hop plants — for transport to a mechanical harvester, which separates the hop cone from the plant.

The machine, known as “The Wolf,” is a 1973 German harvester that Sebastopol grower Scott Bice and Rohnert Park producers Ron and Erica Crane imported for $50,000 for the NorCal Hop Growers Alliance, a local collective that has helped to support the crop’s revival.

Thursday’s harvest at Alexander Valley Hops 500 to 600 pounds of fresh hops, distributed to Wolf Brewing in Cloverdale, with the remaining weight to Humboldt and Del Norte counties, to be used in the annual October Lost Coast Fresh Hop Festival.

In all, the Alexander Valley hop farm will supply five varietals of hops to 16 breweries, Sip Song Harvest Gin of Sonoma County and several home brewers.