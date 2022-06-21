Sonoma Grille on top of Mount Everest

While the temperature began to rise in Sonoma on May 15, Pasang Tshering Sherpa was braving the snow and cold as he summited Mount Everest. It was his second time to the top of the world, although he’d summit a third time on May 27.

But during his May 15 ascent, he waved the flag for Sonoma Grille, the popular Plaza eatery.

The restaurant posted on social media, “On behalf of Sonoma Grille and family we would like to offer our sincere gratitude to Pasang for representing Sonoma Grille on Everest. It’s a great honor for us and likewise a great honor for city/county of Sonoma. More importantly we would like to congratulate him on his successful accent of Everest and we wish him the best in his mountaineering career ahead.

On a side note: Pasang is part of the elite expedition team. Elite expedition is the same team behind the famous Netflix documentary ‘14 Peaks.’ Highly recommend to watch if you haven’t.“