Sonoma has some of the cleanest hotel rooms in the United States, according to a new study.

The ranking, titled “Hotel Horrors: Analyzing the Worst Hotels Across the U.S.,” was done by travel website PlanetWare and based on more than 8 million Tripadvisor reviews of 9,000 hotels in 95 U.S. cities.

Sonoma ranked well in multiple categories, including cleanliness and low frequencies of mold and stains.

Only 17% of Sonoma hotel reviews mentioned dirty rooms, making it the fifth-cleanest city in the survey.

Sonoma ranked No. 2 for hotels with the lowest frequency of reviews mentioning mold in rooms. Only 1% of reviews mentioned the problem.

As for stains, only 4% of reviews mentioned them, making it the city with the most stain-free hotel rooms in the United States.

The cities with the cleanest hotels were Vail, Colorado, Boston, Massachusetts and Seattle, Washington.

The cities with the worst hotel cleanliness include the popular tourist spots of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, followed by Atlantic City, New Jersey and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The most common traveler complaints were smelly rooms, lack of toilet paper, bedbugs and thin walls.

PlanetWare publishes stories sharing travel advice and reviews for destinations across the world.

To see the full report, go to pdne.ws/44jOuEn.