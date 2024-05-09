The city of Sonoma is among the best cities in the world for a mother-daughter getaway, according to a list published by design and lifestyle website Veranda.

The Sonoma County city made a March 25 list of “The 15 Best Mother-Daughter Trips To Take Together.”

To compile the list, Veranda tapped travel veterans Brianna Glenn and Abbie Synan. Glenn is the owner and travel designer at Milk + Honey Travels, an online boutique travel service. Synan is a full-time globe-trotting writer and travel adviser at Fora, a New York-based online travel agency.

The list includes destinations to fit a range of interests from food and wine to nature and shopping. The article does not rank the listed destinations.

Sonoma stood out for its “incredible” wineries and restaurants as well as being “chock-full of natural beauty,” according to the article. The experts called it “perfect” for wine lovers and recommended a spa day or afternoon by the pool after a long day of tasting.

Santa Barbara was the only other California destination to make the global list.

Other United States destinations to make the list include: Newport, Rhode Island; Charleston, South Carolina; Paradise Valley, Montana; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Barnard, Vermont; and New York, New York.

Global destinations include: St. Lucia; Guanacaste, Costa Rica; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; San Sebastian, Spain; Quebec, Canada; and London, England.

Included in each destination description on the list is a suggested hotel, tavern or place to stay. In Sonoma, the experts chose MacArthur Place Hotel.

MacArthur Place recently completed a major renovation. Take a look around here.

For the complete list, go to veranda.com.