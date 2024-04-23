Sonoma chef celebrates California’s first Portuguese Restaurant Week with special menu and recipes

For chef and owner of Sonoma’s LaSalette and Tasca Tasca, a taste of Portugal is always on the menu.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

If you go

What: Portuguese Restaurant Week

When: Monday, April 22- Sunday, 28

The first California-wide restaurant week will feature eight Portuguese restaurants from Los Angeles to Sonoma offering special menus.

Participating Sonoma County restaurants include:

LaSalette, 452 First Street East, Suite H, Sonoma

LaSalette will offer diners a three-course menu for $53 with choice of soup or salad, main, and a trio of traditional Portuguese desserts

Hours: Thursday-Tuesday for lunch and dinner, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Closed Wednesday.

Tasca Tasca, 122 W. Napa St., Sonoma

Choose any three tapas from the menu and get Caldo Verde or Santa Catarina Tuna and Chickpea salad for just $5.

Hours: Thursday-Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Wednesday.

Information: portugalglobal.pt/en/trade/internationalpromotion

For the past 25 years, every week has been Portuguese restaurant week for Manuel Azevedo, the chef and owner at LaSalette and its sister restaurant, Tasca Tasca, both in Sonoma, but now it’s official.

This week marks California’s first ever official Portugal Restaurant week, running through April 28, and Azevedo, who has been promoting Portuguese culture and cuisine with every bowl of caldo verde and plate of salt cod cakes he’s served over the years, is happy to see it finally happen.

“I’m thrilled. I think it draws people in that have not really experienced Portuguese food or the culture,” said Azevedo. “And they get exposed to the fact that there are Portuguese people around. The Portuguese have been very good at assimilating wherever they go. We just blend in.”

There are about 350,000 people of Portuguese ancestry in California, according to information provided by the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency. The agency is sponsoring Portugal Restaurant Week which includes eight restaurants that stretch from Los Angeles to San Jose’s Little Portugal neighborhood to Sonoma and Azevedo’s two restaurants as examples of some of the finest Portuguese gastronomy in the state.

Seated at a table painted a shade of blue found in Portugal’s famous ceramic tiles at Tasca Tasca, the more casual, small plates-focused restaurant that he opened in 2016, Azevedo explained how he found his way onto this esteemed list. He calls his style of cooking “Cozinha Nova Portuguesa” or New Portuguese Cuisine.

“We realized we had to have one foot in California, one foot in Portugal,” he said of the cuisine that’s a direct reflection of his upbringing: rooted in one culture and raised in another.

Azevedo’s family immigrated to Sonoma County from The Azores, an archipelago off the coast of Portugal, when he was two. Like many Portuguese immigrants, his father, Raimundo, worked at local dairies. His mother, LaSalette, made meals for their family of six including fresh baked bread and home-cured linguiça, a Portuguese sausage.

When he decided to open a Portuguese restaurant, Azevedo took a trip back to Portugal, eating his way from Lisbon to Porto, but he said the experience left him in a funk.

“When I studied Portuguese food, the flavors to me are outstanding, but the way we present food and the way we serve it in restaurants… was very peasant style,” he said. “I needed to elevate the presentation in order to make it work for the clientele here in Sonoma.”

He found the answer in the spice mixture featuring paprika and cumin his mother used in her linguiça.

“I'm going to use that as kind of a core flavoring or a starting point,” he recalled thinking. “I can ‘Portuguese up’ things that people are familiar with, and so it evolved from there.”

At LaSalette, the fine dining restaurant named for his mother that opened in 1998, Azevedo uses the spice mixture in a traditional dish of pork and clams. It’s also the ‘secret’ ingredient in the bread rolls baker Alicia Benitez makes fresh every morning at LaSalette. The bread is such a hit with some diners, they come back to buy it for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

Because bread is such an important part of Portuguese meals, Azevedo said he’d never dream of charging diners for it. “If you’re going to be a Portuguese restaurant, bread just needs to be available generously. At least that’s what my mom says.”

Combining flavors of the Old World with local ingredients gave Azevedo the freedom to create one of his most popular dishes, Chouriço crusted scallops with sweet potatoes and leeks.

“We had a lot of purist, Portuguese diners who would say ‘No, no! This is not Portuguese’. As my dad would say ‘Wrong, wrong ,wrong.’ But in my mind it is,” said Azevedo.

But there are some dishes where the chef won’t stray from tradition. One is the pork and clams, the others are Bacalhau no Forno or baked salt cod casserole and caldo verde, considered one of Portugal’s national dishes.

That potato-based soup, he says, is a great dish for exploring Portuguese cuisine at home. Most ingredients needed to make it—potatoes, leeks and collard greens—are staple produce items. Even linguiça is now readily available at most North Bay grocery stores.

Bacalhau is more challenging, both in finding ingredients and the method, which Azevedo includes in his self-published cookbook, “LaSalette” that he released in 2012. He encourages those who want to take a deeper dive into Portuguese cuisine to make it.

“There’s a degree of commitment to working with that dish. You have to acquire the salt cod then soak it for two or three days,” he said. “But if they can get past (that), the bacalhau is something everyone should try.”

Dessert is also another important pillar of a Portuguese meal. Pastéis de nata are probably the most celebrated, the custard tarts even getting a moment in the spotlight this year in the Oscar-nominated film “Poor Things” (note to self: don’t eat too many at once).

But rice pudding is also another traditional dessert, and for the restaurant week at LaSalette, it’s included in a trio of traditional desserts along with torta de laranja, a rolled orange cake, and an almond-flavored ice cream sandwich made with cookies called toucinho do céu, which translates to ‘bacon from heaven.’

At Tasca Tasca, the pudding is served simply in a bowl dusted with cinnamon, fitting of the more laid back atmosphere, a nod to Azevedo’s dad who he said was “rough and casual.”

Behind the bar, there’s an over-sized photo of his father as a young man with the pair of oxen he sold to pay for the family’s move to the U.S. It’s a reminder, in part, of the difficult times following a destructive earthquake that sent his family in search of a new life.

Across the restaurant, Azevedo walks in front of two mural-sized, sepia-toned photos of his extended family and points out the farmhouse where he was born. Everyone is all smiles.

“My mom said several times, ‘When we were back home we had nothing, but we had family and we had food and we were happy.’”

Caldo Verde (Green Broth)

Makes 6 servings

Caldo verde is considered one of Portugal’s national dishes, and is a great place to start when making Portuguese cuisine. Chef Manuel Azevedo of LaSalette and Tasca Tasca in Sonoma makes his with a rich broth made with beef and chicken bones and ham hock. This recipe calls for basic beef broth, but feel free to use your own rich, homemade stock if you like.

1 quart beef broth

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced into ½ inch pieces

½ cup onion, diced

½ cup leeks, white and pale green parts only, diced and washed

2 cloves garlic

1 link Linguica Portuguese sausage, sliced ½ inch thick

1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste

White wine vinegar to taste

1 small bunch collard greens cleaned and tough stalks removed

Extra virgin olive oil

In a medium sauce pan, combine the broth, potatoes, onion, leeks, garlic and linguica. Bring the ingredients to a boil and simmer covered, on low heat until the potatoes are soft, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, lay the collards one on top of another and roll the leaves jellyroll style. Holding the rolled collards tightly, slice the collards 1/8th inch thick. Set aside.

Remove the linguica from the soup using a slotted spoon. Set the linguica aside and let cool. Make sure that you remove all the slices. Add the parsley and oregano to the sauce pan and simmer 5 more minutes. When the linguica is cool enough to handle, slice each ½ inch slice in half so that each slice is about ¼ inch wide.

Using a blender (either regular or submersible stick), puree the soup. Taste for salt and pepper and add a splash of white wine vinegar if you desire.

To finish the soup, add the sliced collards and linguica to the soup and simmer for 15 minutes. The soup is now ready to serve. Pour into bowls and drizzle with olive oil.

Alentejo-Style Pork and Clams (Carne de Porco à Alentejana)

Makes 6-8 servings

This is another classic Portuguese dish that Manuel Azevedo says is a favorite of Portuguese purists, and so he takes no liberties with it, serving it at the restaurant exactly how it would be served in homes and restaurants in Portugal.

2 pounds pork butt, cut into 1-inch cubes

¾ cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fine sea salt

2 teaspoons Portuguese spice blend (see recipe below)

3 crumbled bay leaves

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 ounces linguiça, cut into ¼-inch slices

2 ounces bacon, cut into ¼-inch cubes

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon red chili flake

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped oregano

Fine sea salt

Seafood stock

2 pounds fingerling potatoes, cut into ½-inch-thick slices

Olive oil

Fine sea salt

3 pounds clams

Chopped fresh coriander

Fresh bread, optional

Piri piri sauce or other hot sauce, optional

In a large bowl, combine white wine, garlic, vinegar, sea salt, spice blend and bay leaves. Add the cubed pork and mix well to ensure all the cubes are coated. Transfer pork and marinade to a covered baking dish or zip bag and let marinate, refrigerated, for 24 hours, stirring every 6 to 8 hours.

After 24 hours, separate the meat from the marinade, rinse, and pat dry. In a large sauté pan, heat the oil and brown the pork on all sides. Remove the meat from the pan with a slotted spoon and place into a pot. Add the bacon, linguiça, and onion to the sauté pan (that had browned the pork) and sauté until lightly browned. Add the ingredients from the sauté pan to the pot containing the pork. Deglaze the sauté pan with a little seafood stock and add the deglazing liquid to the pot. Add enough seafood stock to cover the meat. Bring the stew to a simmer. Enhance flavor with salt and pepper to taste and simmer for 45 minutes. Check the flavor again and set aside or refrigerate depending on when you intend to serve it.

About 1to 1 ½ hours before you’re ready to serve, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Put the potatoes into a bowl and toss with some olive oil and a little fine sea salt. Transfer potatoes to a roasting pan and roast until tender, about 1 hour. Set aside and keep warm.

Just before the potatoes are ready to come out of the oven, add the clams to the boiling stew pot and cover. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the clams open. Discard any unopened or overly slow-to-open clams. Sprinkle the stew with fresh coriander. To serve, place some roasted potatoes in shallow bowls or a serving platter and ladle on a generous portion of the pork and clam stew. This dish can be accompanied with fresh bread and with some piri piri sauce on the side, if desired.

Note: If you prefer not to make a whole cup of the spice blend, below, season the marinade with 1 teaspoon of Hungarian paprika and a pinch each of ground cumin, cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg

Portuguese Spice Blend

Makes about 1 cup

This is the spice blend Manuel Azevedo’s family used to season their linguicia sausage, but he uses it many ways, including the bread served at the restaurants. In addition to using it in the pork stew (above) he suggests sprinkling it in scrambled eggs, over rice, or in soups and stews.

½ cup Hungarian paprika

2 ½ tablespoons cumin, ground

2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground

1 ½ teaspoons allspice, ground

2 teaspoons cloves, ground

2 teaspoons nutmeg, ground

Combine and mix all of the spices and store in an airtight container for up to six months. For the best storage, store away from light, moisture, heat and fluctuating temperatures.

Rice Pudding (Arroz Doce)

Makes 6-8 servings

2 cups water

Zest of ½ lemon

Zest of ½ orange

½ stick cinnamon, broken into small pieces

Pinch fine sea salt

1 cup short grain rice

2 cups milk

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tablespoon unsalted butter

2 large egg yolks

Ground cinnamon

Caramel sauce, to serve (optional)

Glazed figs, to serve (optional)

Bring the water, both zests, cinnamon, and salt to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat off and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain out the zest and cinnamon. Add the rice to the flavored water. Cook the rice on a low heat until all the water has been absorbed. Meanwhile, in a sauce pot, scald the milk and cream. To do this, heat the milk over medium heat, stirring frequently. (The milk is scalded when the temperature reaches 180 degrees or small bubbles begin to appear around the edges of the pot.) Add the milk mixture to the rice gradually, gently stirring in a half cup at a time , until it reaches a thick consistency. Keep the heat low and the pan covered. Stir intermittently but not too often as the rice may become gummy. With the last cup of milk, add the remaining ingredients and cook until thick.

To serve: For a rustic, home-style presentation, spoon pudding into bowls and dust with a sprinkling of cinnamon. For a dinner party presentation, spoon the pudding into ring molds and allow to cool. When ready to serve, spoon a pool of caramel sauce onto the center of each plate. Remove the rice puddings from their molds and place them in the center of the caramel. Sprinkle ground cinnamon on top of the rice pudding and lay glazed figs alongside.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JenInOz.

