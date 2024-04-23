Choose any three tapas from the menu and get Caldo Verde or Santa Catarina Tuna and Chickpea salad for just $5.

For the past 25 years, every week has been Portuguese restaurant week for Manuel Azevedo, the chef and owner at LaSalette and its sister restaurant, Tasca Tasca, both in Sonoma, but now it’s official.

This week marks California’s first ever official Portugal Restaurant week, running through April 28, and Azevedo, who has been promoting Portuguese culture and cuisine with every bowl of caldo verde and plate of salt cod cakes he’s served over the years, is happy to see it finally happen.

“I’m thrilled. I think it draws people in that have not really experienced Portuguese food or the culture,” said Azevedo. “And they get exposed to the fact that there are Portuguese people around. The Portuguese have been very good at assimilating wherever they go. We just blend in.”

There are about 350,000 people of Portuguese ancestry in California, according to information provided by the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency. The agency is sponsoring Portugal Restaurant Week which includes eight restaurants that stretch from Los Angeles to San Jose’s Little Portugal neighborhood to Sonoma and Azevedo’s two restaurants as examples of some of the finest Portuguese gastronomy in the state.

Seated at a table painted a shade of blue found in Portugal’s famous ceramic tiles at Tasca Tasca, the more casual, small plates-focused restaurant that he opened in 2016, Azevedo explained how he found his way onto this esteemed list. He calls his style of cooking “Cozinha Nova Portuguesa” or New Portuguese Cuisine.

“We realized we had to have one foot in California, one foot in Portugal,” he said of the cuisine that’s a direct reflection of his upbringing: rooted in one culture and raised in another.

Azevedo’s family immigrated to Sonoma County from The Azores, an archipelago off the coast of Portugal, when he was two. Like many Portuguese immigrants, his father, Raimundo, worked at local dairies. His mother, LaSalette, made meals for their family of six including fresh baked bread and home-cured linguiça, a Portuguese sausage.

When he decided to open a Portuguese restaurant, Azevedo took a trip back to Portugal, eating his way from Lisbon to Porto, but he said the experience left him in a funk.

“When I studied Portuguese food, the flavors to me are outstanding, but the way we present food and the way we serve it in restaurants… was very peasant style,” he said. “I needed to elevate the presentation in order to make it work for the clientele here in Sonoma.”

He found the answer in the spice mixture featuring paprika and cumin his mother used in her linguiça.

“I'm going to use that as kind of a core flavoring or a starting point,” he recalled thinking. “I can ‘Portuguese up’ things that people are familiar with, and so it evolved from there.”

At LaSalette, the fine dining restaurant named for his mother that opened in 1998, Azevedo uses the spice mixture in a traditional dish of pork and clams. It’s also the ‘secret’ ingredient in the bread rolls baker Alicia Benitez makes fresh every morning at LaSalette. The bread is such a hit with some diners, they come back to buy it for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

Because bread is such an important part of Portuguese meals, Azevedo said he’d never dream of charging diners for it. “If you’re going to be a Portuguese restaurant, bread just needs to be available generously. At least that’s what my mom says.”

Combining flavors of the Old World with local ingredients gave Azevedo the freedom to create one of his most popular dishes, Chouriço crusted scallops with sweet potatoes and leeks.

“We had a lot of purist, Portuguese diners who would say ‘No, no! This is not Portuguese’. As my dad would say ‘Wrong, wrong ,wrong.’ But in my mind it is,” said Azevedo.

But there are some dishes where the chef won’t stray from tradition. One is the pork and clams, the others are Bacalhau no Forno or baked salt cod casserole and caldo verde, considered one of Portugal’s national dishes.

That potato-based soup, he says, is a great dish for exploring Portuguese cuisine at home. Most ingredients needed to make it—potatoes, leeks and collard greens—are staple produce items. Even linguiça is now readily available at most North Bay grocery stores.

Bacalhau is more challenging, both in finding ingredients and the method, which Azevedo includes in his self-published cookbook, “LaSalette” that he released in 2012. He encourages those who want to take a deeper dive into Portuguese cuisine to make it.

“There’s a degree of commitment to working with that dish. You have to acquire the salt cod then soak it for two or three days,” he said. “But if they can get past (that), the bacalhau is something everyone should try.”