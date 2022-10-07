Editor’s note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To commemorate it, we offer you a story about one breast cancer survivor and how she found a way to accept her transformed body.

Christine is grateful to be alive 15 years after her double mastectomy.

In her immediate family, 12 women have died of breast cancer. She knew it was just a matter of time before she could face a similar fate. So in 2005, she proactively decided to have both breasts removed then surgically reconstructed.

“I’m here because of that decision,” said Christine, who declined to give her last name, to protect her privacy. Years of painful operations were a success, but there was one problem — she didn’t like how her chest looked. Each scar was a memory of that difficult time.

“I just didn’t want to look in the mirror anymore with these scars,” she said. “I was 15 years out, and I just didn’t know what to do. I asked myself what I could do to make it more beautiful.”

Online, Christine saw women who opted to forgo reconstructive surgery. Instead, they proudly displayed large tattoos over their radical mastectomy scars.

According to a 2020 article published by the National Institutes of Health, roughly 1 in 5 women choose breast reconstruction, and tattooing over mastectomy scars — even after reconstruction — has become an increasingly popular practice for self‐expression, healing and transformation. Women often feel a loss of femininity after having their breasts removed, and tattoos offer a way to bring beauty to what is perceived as ugliness.

Jessie Marioni, owner of Rosa Grande Tattoo in Sonoma, understands that. She has spent the past 10 years as a traveling guest artist at tattoo shops around the country and decided to return to her hometown of Sonoma before the pandemic. She opened Rosa Grande in April.

“With every tattoo, I strive to have an end goal of people feeling good about their bodies,” Marioni said.

Christine believes it was kismet that she connected with Marioni, who, as a female tattoo artist, is something of an exception in her field.

According to industry statistics, only 25% of tattoo artists are women, making them a rare but quickly growing demographic.

While searching for a tattoo artist, Christine struck out several times, as available appointments with the few female tattoo artists in Sonoma County were months out. When Christine called, Marioni was on maternity leave but immediately agreed to the project. The two women found an immediate connection.

“I don't know what came over me, but earlier this year, I was curious if tattooing my chest was even possible,” Christine said. “I knew if I waited any longer, I wasn't going to do it,” Christine said. “Now, I wish I would have done it sooner.”

“When it came to something so private and personal, this tattoo had extra weight,” Marioni said. ”Her triumph over illness gave it extra significance. It got really emotional.”

The two women worked together on a design, superimposing a mock-up of the tattoo over a photograph of Christine’s chest to show what the final tattoo would look like. It includes a small flower at the center of each breast (Christine has no nipples), with soft greens and leaves draping over her mastectomy scars.

“She wanted something subtle and feminine,” Marioni said. A buildup of scar tissue was also a challenge to the tattooing process.

“It was a slow and gentle process. It’s much more textural, but at the end of the day, it’s still a tattoo. These are skills I’ve spent 10 years working on,” Marioni said.

Marioni completed the chest piece in about three hours at an appointment in July. The two women spent the time alone in the tattoo shop, giving Christine privacy during the process.

“It’s incredibly intimate and beautiful to have this little piece of art as part of my skin,” Christine said. “Now, when I take off my shirt and look in the mirror, I see beauty and not scars. I have beautiful breasts, thanks to Jessie.”