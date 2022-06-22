Sonoma’s July 4 Parade Grand Marshall announced

With the theme “Honoring our Frontline Workers,” the Sonoma Valley Volunteer Firefighters are celebrating the good work of the men and women who faced the pandemic head on. This year’s Parade Marshals hail from the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, including CEO Cheryl Johnson and Outreach and Event Coordinator Maricarmen Reyes.

“No one does this work in a vacuum,” Johnson said in the press release. “The collaboration with donors, funders, community-based organizations, elected officials and their staff, the Sonoma Valley Fire District, Sonoma County, and other community health centers have been priceless.”

Reyes added, “I am thankful to the SVFD for their recognition and nomination. I am proud to be a part of this event that embraces the whole unique community through the diversity of culture.”

Set for Monday, July 4, the parade steps off at 10 a.m. But the day begins at 6 a.m. as vendors begin to set up their booths on the Plaza. By 7:45 a.m., parade entries should be gathered, because the street closures will begin at 8 a.m. (that is also the hour the firefighters begin selling mimosas in front of City Hall). After the parade, at 11:30 a.m., there will be a Patriotic Ceremony in the Grinstead Amphitheater. It is followed by the parade awards at noon, and live music until 5 p.m.

Have a cool car or cute dog outfit? There is still time to enter the parade — visit the firefighters’ website to get an application. The same is true for vendor booths on the Plaza. Businesses or individuals interested in becoming a parade sponsor are also sought.

The firefighters are also collecting donations to make the holiday happen. With no Plaza celebration on Fourth of July or firefighter beer sales the past two years of the pandemic, the coffers that usually fund the celebration have run dry. Contributions can be made on Venmo, or by mailing a check to Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters' Association, 630 Second St. W. Sonoma.

Get all the holiday fun at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.