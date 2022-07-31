Sonoma’s Valley of the Moon Music Festival inspired by nature

Sonoma’s Valley of the Moon Music Festival brought a variety of chamber and vocal music inspired by nature’s elements to Hanna Boys Center on Sunday for its 8th season.

This year’s festival, which began July 16 and ended Sunday, featured music that was inspired by nature’s elements — heaven, Earth, and water. It spotlighted the works of composers such as Beethoven, Mozart and Hector Berlioz.

On Sunday, two concerts were held. The first, at 11 a.m., featured French composer Hector Berlioz’s “Harold in Italy,” transcribed for viola, and then for the piano by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt. The early program was brought to a close with the performance of German composer and pianist Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s piece, “Piano Trio.”

Trio performance at Valley of the Moon Music Festival. Music composed by Schumann. ⁦@NorthBayNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/7qIan9ipMb — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) July 31, 2022

Another concert at 4 p.m. featured the music of Austrian composer Joseph Haydn and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák among others.

Saturday’s show featured Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 2, followed by Beethoven’s masterpiece “The Storm Quintet.” Also held on Saturday was a free “Kids and Family Concert” held at the Sonoma Community Center.

Besides bringing the unique sounds of classical and romantic chamber music on period instruments to audiences in Sonoma and beyond, the festival also provides opportunities to up-and-coming chamber musicians participating in the festival’s apprenticeship program.

