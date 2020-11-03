Sorrel adds tangy flavor to soups, salads

More than two decades ago, I planted two little patches of sorrel. One was the more familiar, broad-leafed green “common” sorrel, and the other had smaller leaves and deep red veins. Both are thriving today, reseeding themselves year after year. It is a gift that keeps on giving.

When I first planted my sorrel, a friend urged me to do two plantings, one in the shade for summer harvest and one in the sun for winter harvest. I followed her advice. Although some say sorrel is a spring and summer crop, I find it thrives here in cold weather. Still, there is always enough to use in warm weather, too. I use it in salads, sauces and soups and to make a nontraditional tabbouleh.

Sorrel is a relative of rhubarb; both have a tangy, lemon-like flavor. Sorrel is packed full of vitamins and minerals, including substantial quantities of Vitamins A and C, along with niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron and other micronutrients. It is said to support our immune system and healthy vision.

Sorrel soup is common throughout Europe, with nearly countless versions, from the delicate French soup to a hearty soup from Eastern Europe known as green borscht. Most of us know borscht as Russia’s deep-red beet soup, but the green version, with sorrel as its primary ingredient, is equally traditional in Eastern Europe, though not in the U.S.

It can be hard to find sorrel in the North Bay. It is often in the herb section of supermarkets, packed in little containers with just a few leaves. Tossed into a salad or a frittata, it adds a tangy spark, but using this packaged sorrel as a vegetable is impractical, as it is pricey to get enough.

Because it is so easy to grow, do so if you have room for a small garden. If you don’t, look for it at your local farmers market.

Madame Lucien “Lulu” Peyraud was the grand dame of Domaine Tempier in Bandol in the south of France for decades. She was born in 1917 and died four weeks ago, at the age of 102. Much has been written about her, her family and their lovely wines. Their rosé is the benchmark for the varietal. Richard Olney wrote an entire book about her cooking, “Lulu’s Provençal Table: The Exuberant Food and Wine from the Domaine Tempier Vineyard” (Harper Collins, 1994; Ten Speed Press, 2002) that has long been one of my favorite cookbooks.

This is Peyraud’s soup, simple home cooking at its finest. I offer it here exactly as it is written in the book so read carefully, as some of the phrasing is a bit unfamiliar.

Lulu’s Sorrel Soup

Serves 6

4 tablespoons butter

1 large sweet onion, cut into small dice

1 pound sorrel leaves, stems removed, cut into chiffonade (see Note below)

1 large russet potato, peeled, quartered lengthwise and very thinly sliced

Salt

2 quarts boiling water

Black pepper in a mill

Buttered croutons

In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter, add the onions and cook, covered, stirring from time to time with a wooden spoon, until melting but uncolored. Add the sorrel chiffonade, potato and salt and cook, stirring regularly, until the sorrel has melted into a gray-green semi-purée. Pour over boiling water and simmer, lid ajar, for 30 to 40 minutes or until the potato slices collapse when pushed against the side of the pan with the spoon.

Remove from the heat, grind pepper over, stir and add the remaining butter, diced or shaved (or, if serving from a soup tureen, place the chopped butter in the bottom and pour the soup over it). Scatter over croutons at the last minute or pass a dish of croutons at the table.

Note: To cut the sorrel leaves into chiffonade, stack them, roll up the stacks and shred the rolls, slicing thin.

Certain greens, sorrel among them, turn a greenish-gray when cooked. To mitigate this, add spinach or Italian parsley leaves, which will keep the color bright.

Potato Sorrel Soup

Serves 4 to 6

¼ cup olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

1 carrot, peeled and cut into small dice

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ pounds Yukon Gold or similar potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced

3 cups chicken stock or broth, preferably homemade

6 cups shredded sorrel, large stems removed

Generous handful of young spinach leaves or Italian parsley leaves

Zest of 1 lemon

Black pepper in a mill

Plain whole milk yogurt

Pour the olive oil into a large sauce pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and sauté gently until very soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Do not let the onion brown. Season lightly with salt, add the carrots and cook until they begin to soften, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic, cook 2 minutes more and season with a bit of salt.

Add the potatoes, sauté for 2 minutes, add the chicken stock and 2 cups of water, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently, partially covered, until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Stir the sorrel and spinach or parsley into the soup, add the lemon zest and cook gently for 4 minutes, until the greens are completely limp and tender.

Remove from the heat, cover and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.

Taste the soup, correct for salt and add several turns of black pepper. If the soup seems a bit too thick, thin with a bit of hot water or hot stock.

Ladle into soup bowls or soup plates, top each portion with a generous dollop of yogurt and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Let the soup cool for about 15 minutes, then purée it with an immersion blender. Reheat if necessary and enjoy, topped with yogurt.

While the soup rests, poach eggs, one for each person, for 2 minutes. Lift each poached egg out of the poaching liquid using a slotted spoon, shake off excess water and set in soup plates. Ladle the soup around the poached egg, add the yogurt and enjoy right away.

Omit the yogurt. Top each serving with grated hard-cooked eggs and season with salt and pepper.

Use bacon fat instead of olive oil and omit the yogurt. Top each serving with crumbled bacon.

Omit the potatoes. After cooking the aromatics, add 1 cup white rice — I prefer Italian Vialone Nano or Japanese rice — and increase the water to 4 cups. Cook for 45 to 60 minutes, until the rice has formed a porridge. If it gets too thick, add water, a half cup at a time. Continue as directed in the main recipe and serve topped with yogurt.

Michele Anna Jordan has written 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.