Southern chef putting Cajun spin on dishes at Gravenstein Apple Fair

Cost: Advance admission is $18 adults and kids 13 and over, $10 for kids 6 to 12 and free for kids under 5. Tickets at the gate are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and veterans and $15 for children. VIP tickets, including a special lounge, entrance, exclusive drink and food tastings and other perks are $125, in advance only.

To Bradley Wildridge, if it can be eaten, it probably can be fused.

Wildridge relishes unlocking the riddle behind taking a classic Southern dish and kicking it up with flavors his Cajun-cooking family in Louisiana never would have dreamed of.

So when the Southern-born-and-bred chef behind the new pop-up kitchen Bayou on the Bay signed on to be a food vendor at the Gravenstein Apple Fair this weekend, he took it as a personal challenge.

While other purveyors at the annual festival might work something apple-y into their fair menu in honor of Sebastopol’s favorite fruit, Wildridge boldly vowed to sneak or smother every dish specifically with Gravensteins, confident it would be not just gimmicky, but good.

So along with the expected apple fritters, apple cider and apple pie, ravenous fairgoers can fill up on Cajun sausage rolls with Gravenstein caramelized onion, smoked Gravenstein barbecue macaroni and cheese and curried Gravenstein jambalaya. No part of the Cajun meal will go without an infusion of Gravenstein.

For dessert, he will offer beignets with Gravenstein apple compote and Gravenstein apple pie bread pudding. He and wife and partner Mandy Reilly Wildridge are also stirring up a cool refresher: Gravenstein apple sweet tea.

When he first came to Sonoma County about seven years ago to help with a friend’s chocolate business, after several years of cooking in Texas and Alaska, Wildridge was astounded by the amount and variety of fresh food available here. The Gravenstein was one of his sweetest discoveries.

“It’s fun. It’s the first apple of the season. It’s the perfect little apple, and you can’t get them anywhere else,” he said in praise of the rare heirloom variety that can be a treasure to find in the U.S. outside Sonoma County, the Northwest and Nova Scotia.

Dating back at least to 17th-century Denmark, where it was crowned “The National Apple” in 2005, Gravensteins have a very short growing season, don’t travel well and don’t have the long shelf life of varieties bred for the supermarket. Just a few short weeks in July and August are the sweet spot for this ephemeral fruit to be harvested, pressed, canned or consumed fresh.

With sweet-tart flavor and crispy-juicy texture, it is a crop with many fans who believe it’s worth preserving and celebrating, even as the number of orchards in Sonoma County continues to gradually dwindle.

As of 2020, there were 2,170 acres devoted to commercial apple growing — 688 of them producing Gravensteins — compared to 56,828 acres in grapes. In 2009, there were 833 acres producing Gravensteins. The cash value of the crops tell the story: The county’s grape harvest was worth more than $350 million in 2020, versus less than $4 million total for apples, according to the Sonoma County Crop Report.

Gravenstein grower Laura Cheever of Laura’s Apples said this year’s crop is early. She started harvesting shortly after the Fourth of July.

“Usually, the Gravenstein Fair heralds the beginning of the harvest season. This year, it’s toward the end,” she said. “For me, one of the most interesting things about getting to know the Gravs is the way they change as they tree-ripen over the course of their short season. They start very firm and tart, and that is what we usually see at the fair. As the season progresses, they develop more sweetness, intense fragrance and a burst-in-your-mouth quality. We’ll get to experience that this year.”

Gravenstein Fair returns

The Gravenstein Apple Fair, returning after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, is the main fundraiser for Sonoma County Farm Trails.

“Their mission is to keep farms forever in Sonoma County, especially in this day and age. With a possible recession coming, times are hard for our farmers,” spokeswoman Tyffani Sedgwick said.

But with the Gravenstein, it’s not just nostalgia that draws people to the festival, running Saturday and Sunday at Ragle Ranch Park in Sebastopol.

Apples are one food almost everyone agrees on. The festival is an opportunity to consume them in so many ways, from Rocker Oysterfellers’ housemade goat milk caramel apples to Black Piglet’s deep-fried Gravenstein apple hand pies.

For those who prefer their apples in a glass, Slow Food Russian River will bring their apple press so people can press their own juice, and a Hard Cider tent will include some special releases just for the fair from Tilted Shed and Golden State Cider.

But surely, the most intriguing flavor experiences will come from simmering pots at Wildridge’s gazebo.

“I love traditional dishes. But I like to be surprised by things. I want to try the weird guava mac and cheese,” confessed the 29-year-old chef, whose love of richly flavored food took root in the central Louisiana kitchens of his grandmother and great-grandmother.