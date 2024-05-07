Although there are experts who disagree with me, sparkling wine is, overall, a peacemaker, bringing together guests who insist on red wine and those who are adamant about preferring a white quaffer.

Our wine of the week, Roederer Estate Non-Vintage Anderson Valley Brut Rosé is a perfect example. It is an exuberant wine, with layered flavors suggestive of not-quite-ripe watermelon and strawberry, and subtle suggestions of citrus, smoke and yeast, as in warm brioche. Effervescence is focused, restrained, and delightful.

It is perfect for brunch, especially in a restaurant when everyone orders something different. It works as beautifully with eggs Benedict as it does with huevos rancheros. It is outstanding with oysters on the half shell, too, napped with just a bit of mignonette. And a bit later in the year, when tomatoes ripen locally and you find yourself craving a BLT, this wine is delicious, especially if you make the sandwich on lightly toasted sourdough hearth bread.

This delightful sparkler is an excellent palate cleanser between bites, as the bubbles stimulate nerve endings that tell our brain something is refreshing.

For today’s dish, I’ve chosen a voluptuous Sicilian frittata, which makes a lovely brunch main course at home. Add toasted hearth bread slathered with goat butter, which has a brighter, more pristine quality than butter from cow’s milk, and a bowl of strawberries in their own juices and you have a feast to honor your mom, your daughters, your sons, and any other guests around your table.

Frittata al Formaggio with Parsley and Avocado

Makes 4-6 servings

6 extra-large eggs

18 ounces smoked caciocavallo or smoked mozzarella, divided

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped

½ cup half-and-half or whole milk

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Olive oil

1 firm-ripe avocado, cut into ¼-inch wide diagonal slices

Grate two ounces of the cheese, approximately ½ cup, then cut the remaining 16 ounces into ½ inch squares and set aside.

Beat the eggs in a large bowl until smooth, fold in the grated cheese, parsley, and milk, and season generously with salt and pepper.

Lightly coat a 7-inch nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron skillet with olive oil and set the pan over medium-high heat.

When the pan is quite hot, pour in the egg mixture and use a rubber spatula to spread it evenly to the edges of the pan. When the eggs begin to set, scatter the cheese squares on top and cook until the eggs begin to brown on the bottom, about 6 to 7 minutes.

Use a rubber spatula to loosen the edges and slip the frittata onto a large plate. If any egg sticks to the pan, use a paper towel to rub it off. Coat the pan with olive oil again, set the pan over the frittata and invert, so that the uncooked side of the frittata is face down in the pan. Return to the heat and cook until lightly browned, about 4 minutes.

Slide the frittata onto a warm serving plate and let rest 3 to 4 minutes. Cut into wedges. Drape a few slices of avocado on top of each wedge of frittata, season slightly with salt and pepper, and enjoy right away.

Note: Caciocavallo is a semihard cheese from Sicily, available at markets like Oliver’s. You can substitute Italian Fontina, Gouda or smoked mozzarella.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.