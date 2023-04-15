Sonoma

Children’s playground opens at Sonoma Garden Park

Sonoma Garden Park celebrates its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new learning environment and play area for kids on Sunday.

Refreshments, face painting and a variety of kid-friendly activities are planned for the grand opening party from 10 a.m. to noon. No RSVP is needed for the free event, but families are encouraged to carpool because of limited parking.

The 6-acre park is a mini farm in rural Sonoma with lush grounds of orchards, demonstration gardens, a native plant nursery and public gathering places. 19996 Seventh St. E.

Cloverdale

Grab some free compost

Daily Acts and the city of Cloverdale are teaming up for a compost giveaway in honor of Earth Day.

People are invited to pick up free compost for their yards and spring gardens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 22. Daily Acts will have some old grain bags on hand, but people are urged to bring their own buckets, bags and pickup trucks. Compost will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with a maximum of 1 cubic yard, about enough to fill an average pickup truck bed. People also should bring shovels and gloves to help load their compost. Daily Acts also will give out countertop compost pails provided by Zero Waste Sonoma.

The pickup site will be at the corner of South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. No registration is required. Dailyacts.org

Graton

Art to Flowers in Graton

The Graton Community Club will continue its longtime Spring Flower Show and Sale April 21 and 22. With a theme of Art to Flowers, it will feature floral displays inspired by both famous artworks and artworks by local artists. Attendees can pick up plant starts such as tomatoes, shop for bargains among recycled and handmade items, enjoy live music and even grab lunch for $15, which includes homemade dessert. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 896 Graton Road. For information, call 707-829-5314 or visit gratoncommunityclub.org.

Santa Rosa

Men’s Garden Club throws plant sale at Coddingtown

While you’re shopping at Coddingtown Mall, stock up on vegetable starts for your spring and summer garden at the Men’s Garden Club’s spring plant sale. Members have been busy potting up tomatoes, tons of geraniums, succulents, zucchini, cucumbers and pollinator plants such as salvia and showy milkweed. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23. 733 Coddingtown Center.

Santa Rosa

Two-for-one plant sale

The Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Redwood Empire Rose Society join forces April 22 for an extravaganza of plants for sale. You never know what may be unearthed from members’ gardens and greenhouses for the sale, but expect a wide variety including annuals, succulents, roses, herb starts and, of course, roses. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. santarosagardenclub.com or sonomaroses.org

Sebastopol

Celebrate Earth Day at Luther Burbank Farm

Luther Burbank was the original Man of the Earth. Celebrate Earth Day April 22 at the famed “Plant Wizard’s” historic farm in Sebastopol where he conducted most of his garden experiments. There will be heirloom fruit trees and unusual plants for sale, including some bred by Burbank himself and all grown on the farm, from roses and Shasta daisies to cactus. There also will be docent-led walks through the grounds, a tree-planting demonstration, a talk on grafting, a scavenger hunt for kids, farm-grown jams and jellies for sale and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7777 Bodega Ave. wschs.org/farm

Forestville

Food For Thought has plant starts to share

The garden that supports the Food for Thought nonprofit holds its second annual plant sale April 22 and 23, with heirloom and organic plants including vegetables, summer melons, squash, herbs and native plants. Many plants are grown by garden manager Oliver Evans and volunteers. Food for Thought provides free, healthy groceries and medically tailored meals to more than 5,500 people across Sonoma County. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6550 Railroad Ave. FFTfoodbank.org

Petaluma

Petaluma Bounty holds 13th annual Spring Plant Sale

This community garden offers lots of spring starts for sale April 22 and 23 including tomatoes, basil, lettuce, summer squash and strawberries. Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand with expert advice to get your food garden off to a healthy start and help shoppers select varieties to suit their needs and gardens. Saturday is reserved for customers who are immunocompromised, have limited mobility or are paying with CalFresh EBT. A 50% discount is offered, up to $20, for CalFresh recipients. Sunday is open to all shoppers. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers must reserve a 30-minute time at petalumabounty.org. You also can email education@petalumabounty.org or call 707-364-4866 to reserve a spot. 55 Shasta Ave.

Santa Rosa

Harvest for the Hungry

This community garden that grows food for local food banks throws an epic sale April 22, with one of the best selections anywhere of tomatoes and other veggies as well as ornamental plants. Prices start at $2.50 for veggies, and flowers and ornamentals go for $3 to $8. Shoppers should register for a time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at harvestgarden.org. From 3 to 4 p.m., the sale welcomes drop-ins for whatever is left. 1717 Yulupa Ave., adjacent to the Christ Church United Methodist. Information also is posted on the Harvest For the Hungry Garden Facebook page.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School open nursery day

This student-supported nursery holds its next plant sale April 22 with low prices on ornamentals and landscape plants. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional sales are scheduled for May 13, June 3 and June 24, rain or shine. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

