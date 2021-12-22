Special fish dish complements a special sparkler

Today marks the return to light, with each day growing just over 2 minutes longer until the summer solstice starts the process over again. What better reason could there be to open a lovely local sparkler, with delightful bubbles teasing our palates just as the night’s stars tease our eyes.

Our wine of the week, Korbel Natural, 2018, Russian River Valley ($17), is here to help. This sparkler is focused, balanced and beautifully integrated, yet at the same time approachable and welcoming. The budget-friendly price is pretty attractive, too. It’s a guilt-free, delicious indulgence.

The wine is dry, with a foundation of cool minerality, which makes it very food-friendly. There are hints of citrus, along with subtle bursts of Queen Anne cherry, early strawberries, stone fruit — white peaches and white nectarines — and the slightest suggestion of rhubarb.

All you need to savor with this sparkler is a few nibbles, maybe some taro chips, Marcona almonds, olives or even popcorn slathered with good butter and grated cheese. An omelet at midnight, spaghetti carbonara, roasted lemon chicken, petrale sole, Dungeness crab, Meyer lemon risotto and countless other dishes will welcome this wine alongside.

But let’s make it a special match for a special time of year. Take a little time and cook trout in a salt crust. It’s a dramatic presentation, but it is neither difficult nor expensive to make. The trout stays moist and is infused with notes of lemon, while the remoulade sauce picks up some of the fleeting flavors in the wine.

Trout Baked in a Salt Crust with Meyer Lemon Remoulade

Serves 2

Meyer Lemon Remoulade (recipe follows)

2 trout, cleaned but not deboned

4 slices fresh ginger

3 pounds rock salt

2 egg whites

2 lemons, very thinly sliced

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, with stems

1 lemon, cut into wedges

First, make the remoulade and keep it refrigerated until ready to use.

Rinse the trout under cool water and dry on a tea towel. Place two slices of ginger inside the cavity of each trout.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine the salt, egg white and ⅓ cup water. The mixture should be slightly sticky and without lumps.

Put about a third of the salt on a baking dish or baking sheet in a ¾-inch-thick rectangle just slightly larger than the 2 trout. Leaving a 1-inch margin, cover the surface of the salt with half the lemon slices and set the trout on top. Cover the trout with the remaining lemon slices and cover any remaining exposed skin with some of the parsley.

Add parsley sprigs between the trout, tucking them in as tightly as possible. Pack the remaining salt over the trout, enclosing it completely.

Set on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let it sit for 5 minutes before breaking open the salt, which will have hardened, and removing the trout. Use a dry pastry brush to brush off any salt that may have stuck to the trout.

Set the trout on a serving platter, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away, with the remoulade sauce alongside.

Meyer Lemon Remoulade

Makes about ⅔ cup

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Grated zest of 1 Meyer lemon

1 tablespoon fresh Meyer lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish, plus more taste

2 shakes Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon Tabasco or Crystal hot sauce

Kosher salt, as needed

Put the mayonnaise into a medium bowl. Add the ketchup and mustard and use a rubber spatula to fold together. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Stir until smooth.

Taste for acid balance and for salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.