Special tastings, a new cookbook and more in Sonoma County this May

SONOMA COUNTY

Wine Road’s 8 Days in May

Although Barrel Tasting has been postponed until March 2022, Wine Road Northern Sonoma County is kicking off summer with a special tasting from May 24 to 31 at 42 of its member wineries.

During the 8 Days in May event, each winery will offer three wines for tasting and extend one of two “wine club” benefits to each guest, no strings attached.

Not all the wineries are participating for all eight days, but you can check the program to see which ones you want to visit. Tickets are $80. Reservations need to be made at each winery, either by phone or online.

For more information, go to wineroad.com/events

MARSHALL

“Nick’s Cove” owner talks about cookbook

Copperfield’s Books will host an online conversation at 7 p.m. May 19 with Dena Grunt, author of “Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nick’s Cove” (Cameron Books, 2021).

Nick’s Cove, perched alongside picturesque Tomales Bay, first opened its doors in the 1930s and has been a Northern California destination ever since. The book celebrates the historic restaurant, bar and inn’s award-winning cuisine, which features fresh seafood, locally sourced meats and seasonal produce from its garden, the Croft.

The cookbook recipes offer new takes on classics such as Oysters Nickerfeller and Crab Benedict as well as recipes for hearty fare like Dungeness Crab Mac and Cheese and Seared Duck with Blackberry Sauce.

To register, go to copperfieldsbooks.com

NAPA

Chardonnay Classic launches in May

The inaugural Chardonnay Classic will be held May 20 through May 22 at the Meritage Resort and Spa and adjacent Vista Collina Resort in Napa, bringing together master sommeliers, wine aficionados, industry experts and wineries in celebration of the “winemaker’s grape.”

Guests over the long weekend can choose from 22 tasting experiences, expert seminars, gourmet lunches and luxurious dinners.

The tasting seminars at the Chardonnay Classic include the marquee event, the Around the World with Chardonnay tasting. During the tasting, master sommeliers Jay Fletcher and Thomas Price will transport participants to renowned vineyards sites across the globe as guests taste and learn about some of the world’s iconic chardonnays.

Another tasting, the State of the Vintage, will give guests one of the first opportunities for the public to taste Northern California barrel samples of the 2020 vintage alongside the same wines of the 2018 and 2019 vintage. This vintage comparison will feature acclaimed wines from Hartford Court and Joseph Phelps Vineyards, among others.

Tickets cost $2,000. Day passes are also available for each of the three days. For more information and tickets, go to chardonnayclassic.com

To book a room at Meritage Resort and Spa or the Vista Collina Resort, go to meritagecollection.com

The Chardonnay Classic is hosted by Patron Foundation, a newly formed nonprofit with a mission to support the hospitality industry. In partnership with SommFoundation, the foundation will donate a portion of the proceeds from the Chardonnay Classic to support and enable scholarships for the country’s next generation of winemakers, master sommeliers and wine experts.

COTATI

Park Avenue dinner for Santa Rosa symphony concert

The virtual SRS @ Home concert at 3 p.m. May 16 celebrating Sonoma County will feature a catered, three-course dinner for pickup or delivery from Park Avenue Catering.

Some of the proceeds from the benefit dinner, offered in partnership with the Santa Rosa Symphony League, will go to support the symphony’s music education programs.

The meal includes a fresh spring salad; choice of bistro filet, roasted salmon or chanterelle tart and lemon shortbread and fresh strawberries for dessert.

Each meal is $60, with 25% going toward Santa Rosa Symphony music education. Meals may be picked up at Park Avenue Catering, 591 Mercantile Drive, or delivered within their delivery radius for an extra fee.

To order, go to parkavecater.com and click on Dine & Donate. Deadline is May 12.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56