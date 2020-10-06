Spicy curry chicken a match for complex chardonnay

Sangiacomo Vineyards 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($55), our Wine of the Week, is complex, suave and sophisticated with beautiful balance and a sparkly finish.

Fall fruit is right up front in this wine, with suggestions of pear, quince, baked apple and a richness that might have you thinking of brioche or that classic French dessert, tarte tatin.

Laced into the wine’s aromas are threads of nutmeg, clove, cardamom and rose petals, qualities that can be used to create pairings that help the wine blossom into its full self.

It makes a lovely aperitif on a hot evening, especially with some cheeses, nuts and condiments alongside. Try it with mozzarella fresca, Manchego, Estero Gold, macadamia nuts, cashews, dried pears, dried peaches and a mild chutney. If you like blue cheese, use a mild one and drizzle it with local honey to further the match. Add some good bread and a mustard or two on the side and you’ll have an almost effortless feast to enjoy on a warm night.

The wine is excellent with winter squash and turkey, too, so consider it for the upcoming holiday season.

Other extraordinary matches include classic risotto Milanese, with saffron and bone marrow, and traditional Spanish paella, especially one with both chicken and clams.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a simple chicken curry, one that doesn’t require an expertise in Indian cuisine. I love that the spices in the dish pick up similar flavors in the wine. Make sure to have steamed rice — preferably white, not brown — ready when you start to cook the chicken.

Simple Curried Yogurt Chicken with Raisins

Makes 2 servings

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt, preferably Straus or Bellwether Farms

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

2 or 3 gratings of nutmeg

1 or 2 pinches of ground cayenne

Kosher salt

1 full (2 halves) chicken breast, bones removed, or 4 chicken thighs, bones removed

2 tablespoons coconut oil

½ small yellow onion, trimmed and very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

3 tablespoons yellow raisins

Steamed basmati or jasmine rice

Chutney of choice

Put about ½ cup of yogurt in a medium bowl. Add the spices and a generous teaspoon of salt and mix well. Set aside. Keep the remaining yogurt refrigerated until ready to use.

Use a sharp knife to cut the chicken into medium pieces, leaving the skin in place as much as possible. Season lightly with salt, toss to distribute the salt and add to the bowl with the seasoned yogurt. Turn the chicken in the yogurt, cover and refrigerate for at least several hours and as long as two days.

To finish the dish, put the coconut oil in a wok set over medium-high heat, add the onion and ginger and cook until fragrant, stirring gently all the while. Do not let the ingredients brown or burn.

Working quickly, add the chicken and all of the liquid in the bowl. Cook, stirring and tossing, until the chicken is cooked through; it will take 7 to 10 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken pieces. When the chicken is almost done, add the raisins. Taste and correct for salt. Remove from the heat and stir in half the remaining yogurt.

To serve, add rice to individual soup plates and spoon the chicken over it. Divide the remaining yogurt between the two servings, add a generous spoonful of chutney on the side and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com