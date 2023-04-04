Spring dishes to make for Easter and warmer weather

For the world’s three major religions, April is the time for special celebrations and observances. Here in the Northern Hemisphere, these celebrations coincide with spring, as the land wakes from its winter slumber.

Everyone and everything is responding to the sun and its warmth. Wisteria buds are poking out from little branches that appeared dead all winter. Daffodils, tulips and rosemary are in bloom. Flowering quince is gorgeous, and California poppies are popping up everywhere, including in my front yard.

It’s a wonderful time to cook. If you are Jewish, Muslim or Christian, you probably already know what will be on your table. If you are untethered to a tradition, all you need to do is look outside, stroll through a farmers market and visit farm stands near your home for spring cooking inspiration.

Eggs are, of course, a symbol of spring. Hens, who may have stopped laying entirely during the darkest weeks of winter, should be up to speed about now, producing an egg every 28 hours or so. But on the heels of eggs are other spring delicacies, some that we have only at this time of year. Asparagus and artichokes are outstanding right now, as are radishes and avocados.

Spring Chicken Loaf

Makes 8 - 10 servings

Every year as Easter approaches, I think of Mary Taylor Simeti, whose first book, “On Persephone’s Island” (Knopf, 1986), documents her life in Sicily as the wife of a professor and farmer. There is a scene in the book when the couple travels to a Sicilian hill town for an Easter festival. The scene is so evocative and moving that I cry, even though I know it almost by heart. Simeti’s second book, “Pomp and Sustenance: Twenty-Five Centuries of Sicilian Food” (Knopf, 1989), continues an exploration of Sicilian food traditions, which include this recipe, a version of which dates back to the late fourth or early fifth century. Although chicken is not usually part of an American Easter feast, chicks and chickens are everywhere right now. This ancient recipe is perfect now, especially if you decide to enjoy time outside, as the loaf is handy for a picnic.

1 round loaf sourdough hearth bread

¼ cup olive oil

4 pounds chicken thighs or one 4-pound chicken, cut in pieces

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 cups homemade chicken stock

½ cup shelled and roasted pistachios

1 tablespoon brined capers, rinsed

2 teaspoon brined green peppercorns

2 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 large backyard-quality eggs, lightly beaten

Juice of 1 lemon

Green peppercorn mustard, such as Edmond Fallot brand

Green peppercorn mayonnaise, see Note

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. Cut the bread in half horizontally, cutting a little above the halfway mark to make a dish (the bottom half) and a lid (the top half).

Hollow out the inside of the bread, using your fingers to pull out the soft parts. Spread these pieces of bread on a baking sheet and set in the oven until very dry but not browned, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Put the dried bread into a medium mixing bowl and set aside.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a deep saute pan set over medium heat, add the chicken and brown evenly all over, adjusting the heat as necessary so the chicken doesn’t burn. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, add the broth and bring to a boil. When the broth broils, lower the heat, cover the pan and simmer very gently until the chicken is just cooked through, about 25 minutes.

Uncover the pan and transfer the chicken to a plate to cool. Reserve the cooking liquid.

When the chicken is cool enough to handle, pull it off the bone and remove the skin. Reserve the bone and skin for another use, such as broth or stock, and chop the meat into small pieces.

Increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Pour the reserved cooking liquid into the dried bread, mix and pound the bread, then press the mixture through a sieve to make a puree. (Alternately, put the bread and liquid into a blender, pulse until smooth and pour through a fine-mesh strainer.) Transfer the puree to a large mixing bowl.

Put the pistachios, capers and green peppercorns into a suribachi or other hand grinder and use a wooden pestle to crush them into a coarse paste. Add the paste, along with the Italian parsley, to the bread puree. Mix in the eggs and lemon juice, fold in the chicken and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spoon the mixture into the bottom half of the hollowed-out bread, set the top half of the bread over the filling, press down gently and set the entire loaf on a baking sheet. Put the baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven, set on a rack and cool. Enjoy slightly warm or at room temperature. Cut into wedges and serve with the condiments alongside.