Spring gardening starts with seeds. Here’s where to learn how to grow your own

Sonoma

Seed starting workshop

Are you stuck in a gardening rut? Tired of the same old summer vegetable and flower starts sold by the big-box stores? The Sonoma County Master Gardeners want to free you from commercial seed packets and show you how to start plants yourself from seed.

The volunteer gardening experts will lead a class Feb. 11 on starting seeds indoors. They will talk about the planting calendar and show how to achieve proper lighting and temperature control.

The presentation will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the water-wise demonstration garden at Sonoma Garden Park. The garden was developed in partnership with the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County and the Sonoma Ecology Center. The park is at 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma.

The class is free but registration is required by Feb. 4, at bit.ly/3Wru87u or sonomamg.ucanr.edu under upcoming events. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the class, which is limited to 20 participants.

Santa Rosa

Seed starting

Come prepared to get your hands dirty at a workshop on starting plants from seeds Feb. 11 at Bees N Blooms.

Early February is the time to get going if you want to start from seed. The session, running 10 a.m. to noon, will focus on the techniques and equipment needed for starting seeds indoors, the conditions needed for optimum germination and timing of planting. The workshop will offer hands-on opportunities. Participants are invited to bring their own seeds or help the farm sow some of their own. Trays with a variety of cell sizes and seed starter mix for planting will be provided.

Cost for the class is $75. To register or for information, call 707-293-8293 or visit beesnblooms.com.

Santa Rosa

Burbank volunteers

Whether you love history, getting your hands in the dirt or simply talking to people and greeting visitors from around the world, there is a volunteer position for you at the Luther Burbank Home and Garden.

The historic site in downtown Santa Rosa has volunteer opportunities for docents, gardeners and gift shop workers.

Informational interviews take place in February, with volunteer training on Saturdays in March.

Docents and gift shop volunteers work three afternoon shifts a month, of three-and-a-half hours, from April to October. Gardeners work two 3-hour morning shifts a month year-round.

The site hosts a variety of events including a Mother’s Day plant sale and holiday open house.

For more information, call 707-524-5445 or email burbankhome@lutherburbank.org.

