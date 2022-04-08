Spring is busting out all over in Sonoma County gardens

Santa Rosa

Pay a visit to Mr. Burbank’s place

The Luther Burbank Home & Gardens has reopened for guided tours.

The 45-minute tours offer a deeper dive into the life and work of the internationally known horticulturist, who developed some of the world’s most beloved plant varieties, including the Shasta daisy and the Burbank potato. The tours cover Burbank’s home, greenhouse and part of his gardens.

In April visitors can enjoy apple and cherry trees in bloom, poppies, a Mexican dogwood and azaleas in full flower. Antique roses may be starting their once-a-year display.

Tours are offered 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The museum and gift shop also will be open. Cost is $10 or $8.50 for seniors and students. Kids under 12 are free.

The gardens are open for browsing free of charge from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Only the gardens will be open on Easter Sunday.

The historic site is at 204 Santa Rosa Ave. in downtown Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lutherburbank.org.

Online

Composing 101

A free online workshop Thursday, April 14, will introduce home gardeners to the basics of composting.

Lori Caldwell, a Master Gardener in Alameda County and a Bay-Friendly Certified Landscape professional, will lay out what you need to know about the state’s new recycling law aimed at reducing short-lived pollutants. The law calls for cutting organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025. One way to do that is through home composting.

The free online workshop is co-sponsored by the city of Petaluma and Daily Acts, a nonprofit aimed at promoting sustainable living practices. The Zoom class will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, visit dailyacts.org.

Graton

Spring plant and crafts sale

Members of the Graton Community Club have been busy preparing plants and pulling together donations for their annual Spring Plant Sale Saturday.

A longtime tradition in the tiny town of Graton, the sale will feature vegetable starts, herbs, flowers, succulents and drought-tolerant plants. Shoppers can also search for garden art, white elephant finds, homemade jams, Easter baskets and unique novelties handmade by club members.

Live music and homemade baked goods make it more than your typical plant sale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. 3156 Edison St. in downtown Graton. gratoncommunityclub.org.

Submit Home and Garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit at least three weeks ahead of an event.