Succulent bowls suitable for Mother’s Day gifts will be for sale at the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens Plant Sale and Open House May 6. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens)

Plant starts for sale at the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens Plant Sale Saturday were grown on site in the greenhouses. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens)

Santa Rosa

Burbank home holds annual open house and plant sale

Grab some starts for your summer food garden and score gifts for Mother’s Day at the annual spring plant sale and open house Saturday at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.

All the starts have been propagated in the historic greenhouses, where shoppers will be treated to cookies and lemonade. There will be succulent bowls, handcrafted wooden boxes, quilted table runners and other gifts for moms and activities for kids such as a scavenger hunt and crafts.

The home, once inhabited by famed horticulturist Luther Burbank, will be open for tours and opportunities for old-fashioned costumes and selfies with a 1926 Dodge Estate Wagon. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5; children under 12 free. 100 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County

Eco-Friendly Garden Tour and native plant sale coming up

Chart your own course to see some of the 17 environmentally sensitive gardens that will be on display during the annual Eco-Friendly Garden Tour May 13.

One of the prime stops on any itinerary you choose should be the Laguna Environmental Center, where the local chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold a plant sale.

The center, located at 900 Sanford Road in Santa Rosa, has a 2-acre native plant demonstration garden and shares a nursery with the Milo Baker chapter of the society.

The sale will open at 10 a.m. There also will be guided walks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through the demonstration garden, with tips on planting and maintaining a native plant garden. Native plants will be available for sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other stops on the self-guided tour, sponsored by the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership, stretch from Cloverdale in the north to Marin County in the south. Most are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional activities are offered at some sites including a native plant scavenger hunt in Petaluma and water department staff on hand at various stops to answer questions and promote programs.

The garden tour is free but registration is required at savingwaterpartnership.org.

Petaluma

Mini gardening workshops at Unity Farm Garden

Petaluma Bounty Farm marks the reopening of its Unity Garden with a series of mini workshops Saturday.

Led by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, the classes will cover such topics as planting in your spring/summer raised bed, easy irrigation and timer installation, container gardening with a theme, using wire baskets to thwart rodents, composting and children’s garden crafts.

The workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petaluma Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma.

Spring garden plant sale in Sonoma

The spring plant-sale season is winding down, but there are still a few opportunities to grab some deals for your spring planting. The Valley of the Moon Garden Club has timed its annual sale to fall on May 13, the day before Mother’s Day. The club will have more than a 1,000 plants in 4-inch pots available at bargain prices. They will have a big variety, from flowering annuals and perennials to succulents, herbs, tomato and vegetable starts and some bushes.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to noon in the front drive at Altamira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Club members will be on site to answer questions, help with plant selection and transport purchases to vehicles.

Proceeds from the sale support the Sassarini School garden and the Monarch Pollinator Garden in Sonoma and a yearly high-school scholarship. The club supplies all 10 school gardens in Sonoma Valley with plants and has over 130 members, from beginners to Master Gardeners. For information about the club, visit vom-garden-club.org.

Sebastopol

Succulents and ceramics garden art sale

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts team up for a fundraising sale Sunday. The Master Gardeners will have an array of succulents, and the arts center will have ceramics suitable for garden art. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol.

