What is most important when it comes to home cooking? I asked this question on social media last week and learned a lot from the answers, few of which coincided with my answer: Ingredients.

This was the first time I posed the question in this way. I’ve asked about seasonality, about using produce when it is at its peak, and about avoiding fresh ingredients from the Southern Hemisphere.

The responses were enlightening and I will address several of them in the coming months. For now, let’s talk about what cooking seasonally means and why we should embrace it.

Seasons are not, of course, rigid boundaries. Early spring is unlike late spring and by the time the calendar tells us it is winter, we’ve been in winter mode for weeks, in most years.

Does this matter and, if it does, why?

An excellent example is garlic. The garlic we buy in grocery stores has been cured, a simple process of aging so that the garlic is stable for months, until the next year’s crop. Because there are several local farms that grow garlic, we have a window of opportunity to enjoy it in ways that vanish quickly as the season unfolds.

There is green garlic, which must be pulled from the ground before bulbs start to form. There is new garlic, which is garlic just after it is pulled from the ground. Left to itself, it will become cured garlic, as the soft pliable membranes that separate the cloves takes on its papery quality. There is a short window for enjoying it.

And in late spring through early summer, there are garlic scape, the curly-cured green stems with a closed flower bud on top.

If we shop only at grocery stores, we miss these early stages of garlic.

There are countless examples. If you want to follow the seasons but do not have your own garden, shopping at farm stands and farmers markets is your best option. You can, of course, make excellent dishes without concern for the seasons. But when you do, you miss out on some of the delicacies available in Sonoma County, which today’s recipes celebrate.

Duck Egg & New Garlic Aioli

Makes about 3 cups

Using duck eggs and fresh garlic before it has been cured results in a delicate and voluptuous aioli with bright high notes. To achieve this, you must use new garlic, which means there are just a few weeks when you can make this style. Aioli made with cured garlic is rich and luscious, but without the brightness that new garlic creates. Using a food processor instead of a big bowl and whisk creates a tighter emulsion that won’t break when the weather warms.

1 duck egg, at room temperature

2 duck egg yolks, at room temperature

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 bulb of new garlic, cloves separated, crushed, and peeled

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

1 to 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Pinch of Piment d’Esplette or ground cayenne

Put the egg, egg yolks, mustard, garlic, and teaspoon of salt into the work bowl of a food processor and pulse until the garlic is pulverized and the mixture is uniform. With the machine operating, slowly drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil.

Add half the lemon juice, pulse, and taste for salt and acid. If it is a bit flat, add salt and the remaining lemon juice, along with the ground pepper, and pulse several times.

Use a rubber spatula to scrape the aioli into a bowl or jar, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using.

Aioli will keep, refrigerated and covered, for 2 to 3 days.

Burrata with Warm Fava Vinaigrette & Sourdough Toast Points

Makes 2-4 servings

Fresh favas first appeared this year about three weeks ago and we should have them for another few weeks. After that, the beans themselves become tough and are suitable for drying but not for eating fresh. If you do not have new garlic, do not substitute cured garlic, as it will eclipse other flavors; just omit it.

3-4 slices sourdough hearth bread

Olive oil

Kosher salt

1 very small shallot

1 clove of new garlic, crushed and minced

½ cup freshly shelled, blanched, and peeled favas, from about 1 ½ pounds of pods

2 teaspoons best-quality white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

1 8-ounce burrata

2 teaspoons snipped fresh chives

Toast the bread until it is golden brown all over. Brush lightly with olive oil, cut each piece diagonally into quarters, sprinkle with salt, and set aside.

Pour a little olive oil into a small sauté pan, set over medium low heat, add the shallot, and sauté until it is soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté 1 minute more, and season lightly with salt. Add the favas, vinegar, lemon juice, and extra-virgin olive oil. Heat through and remove from the burner. Taste, correct for salt, and add several turns of black pepper.

Put the burrata on a plate, pour the warm vinaigrette over it, surround with the toast points, and scatter the chives on top of the cheese.

Enjoy right away.

Note: To peel favas, drop them into simmering water for 60 to 90 seconds, drain them, and then let them rest until they are easy to handle. The outer skins will be easy to remove.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes

Makes 2 large or 8 small galettes

Rhubarb’s season is early spring to early summer and for a few weeks intersects with our first strawberries. Pairing the two is a classic combination, with the rhubarb contributing acidity, which brightens the strawberries. This is my favorite spring galette.

Pastry for Galettes (recipe follows)

1 ½ pounds fresh rhubarb, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces, see Note below

1 pint fresh local strawberries, rinsed, stemmed, and sliced 1/4-inch thick

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup and 1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons butter, melted

First, make the pastry and refrigerate it according to recipe instructions.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put the rhubarb into a large bowl, add the strawberries and sprinkle with the flour. Let rest about 5 minutes. Add the 3/4 cup of sugar and toss gently. Set aside the tablespoon of sugar to use on the galette shell. Taste and if the mixture is not sweet enough for you, add another tablespoon or two of sugar, stir, and taste again; repeat until the mixture tastes perfect to you. Let the mixture rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator, leaving them on the baking sheets.

If making large galettes, divide the filling between the two dough circles. If making small galettes, divide the filling among the eight dough circles. Leave a 2-inch edge free of filling.

Using your fingers, gently fold the edges up and over so that they extend about 1 inch over the fruit. Pleat the edges as you fold them up.

Brush the edges with the melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining sugar.

Set on the middle rack of the oven and bake until the pastry is golden brown and the fruit soft and bubbly, about 40 to 45 minutes for large tarts and 35 minutes for small ones.

Transfer to a rack to cool.

Enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Note: If using large stalks of rhubarb, cut them in half lengthwise before cutting into pieces. You should have about 5 cups.

Pastry for Sweet Galettes

Makes 2 large or 8 small galettes

For the best crust, you want the butter as cold as possible.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons granulated or superfine sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 tablespoons butter, chilled

1/4 cup ice water, plus more as needed

Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Work very quickly so that the butter does not warm.

Pour the water into the center of the mixture and use your finger to quickly stir it into the flour. Do not overmix and don't worry about patches of dry flour. If mixture is too dry, lightly sprinkle with water until it just comes together.

Turn the mixture out onto a sheet of parchment or plastic wrap and pull up the sides to press the dough together. Wrap tightly and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes.

Remove the chilled dough from the refrigerator and cut into two pieces for large galettes or 8 pieces for small ones.

Place the dough, one piece at a time, on a floured work surface and pat them flat with the palm of your hand or roll with a floured rolling pin. For large galettes, they should be about 14 inches in diameter; for small ones, about 6 inches in diameter.

Set the circles on the baking sheets, cover lightly with a tea towel or wax paper and refrigerate until ready to fill and bake.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

