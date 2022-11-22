Squash fritters are comfort food with chardonnay

Our wine of the week, Barra of Mendocino Chardonnay ($22), is a real crowd pleaser. It can hold its own alongside pricier options and can bring a table of disparate flavors together in happy harmony.

While it has many of the characteristics chardonnay lovers appreciate — a plushiness suggestive of flan or creme brulee, hints of juicy white peaches and a kiss of caramel — it lacks any of the cloying buttery qualities that can eclipse other flavors in less nuanced wines. It may even make some new chardonnay fans, as an engaging acidity and refreshing minerality keep you coming back for another sip.

This easy quaffer is excellent with many of the side dishes we’ll enjoy this Thursday, especially anything made with sweet potatoes or winter squash. A sweet potato souffle is this wine’s soul mate, or at least its paramour. Root vegetables and certain cruciferous vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, highlight the wine’s subtle smoky elements.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by spaghetti squash, as its slightly sweet, slightly nutty flavors engage beautifully with the wine’s deeper flavors; while ginger, cardamom and cumin encourage the wine’s high notes to soar.

Spaghetti Squash Fritters

Makes 12 to 16 fritters

Peanut oil, for deep-frying

3 cups cooked and shredded spaghetti squash

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon, approximately, freshly grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cumin

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 bunch Italian parsley, rinsed and dried

Dijon mustard or honey Dijon mustard

Pour about 3 inches of oil into a Dutch oven or other deep frying pan set over medium heat and heat the oil to about 360 degrees. Or you can heat a commercial fryer according to manufacturer's instructions.

While the oil heats, make the fritter batter. Put the spaghetti squash, parsley and ginger into a medium mixing bowl and toss with two forks until evenly combined.

Put the nutmeg, cardamom and flour in a bowl. Mix with a fork, season generously with salt and pepper, add the baking powder and stir again. Add the mixture to the squash mixture and toss together lightly.

When the oil reaches 360 degrees, quickly add the eggs to the squash mixture and stir.

To make the fritters, shape a bit of batter into a ball using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop and carefully drop it into the hot oil.

Continue adding balls of batter, but be careful not to overcrowd them and make sure the oil temperature does not drop. Cook for about 90 seconds, turn them over with a long-handle wooden spoon and cook about 1 minute more, until golden brown.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fritters to absorbent paper to drain.

Spread the parsley over a platter and set the fritters on top. Add a small bowl of mustard and enjoy right away.

