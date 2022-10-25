Squash risotto, chardonnay delicious pairing for fall

Our wine of the week, Davis Bynum 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Gravel Lens River West Vineyard ($38), is a complex delight. It fulfills the expectations of chardonnay lovers with suggestions of creme brûlée, vanilla and warm buttery toast. But it comes with a twist: a suggestion of savory flavors that swirl around a core of tropical fruit. This quality, combined with the wine’s richness, create an impressive mouthfeel. Bright acidity keeps the wine from becoming cloying or flabby; each sip concludes with bright crispness.

It’s a perfect wine for fall, as its depth mirrors the richness of fall’s harvest, while its crispness echos our cooler nights and mornings.

At the table, you’ll enjoy the wine with such mushrooms as chanterelles and boletes, roast chicken, chestnut raviolis with winter squash sauce, baked sweet potatoes with butter and black pepper, pork tenderloin with apricot glaze and fresh corn on the cob with white pepper and butter. It goes well, too, with several kinds of risotto, including mushroom, carrot, corn and winter squash, the inspiration for today’s recipe. Wilted spinach or sauteed chanterelles make a perfect side dish.

Winter Squash Risotto Fonduta

Makes 4 servings

1 small delicata squash, roasted (see Note)

8 ounces Italian fontina or similar cheese, in ½-inch cubes

½ cup whole milk, lukewarm

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 garlic clove, minced

1 bay leaf

2 cups Italian rice, preferably Vialone Nano or Carnaroli

½ cup dry white wine

Kosher salt

5 cups homemade beef stock, hot

2 teaspoons minced fresh sage leaves

1 tablespoon flour

1 egg yolk, well beaten

Black pepper in a mill

Sage sprigs, for garnish

Set the roasted squash on a clean work surface, remove the seeds and fibers (reserve for another dish if you like) and carefully scrape the flesh from the skin. Use a fork to mash the flesh into a uniform puree, set it aside and discard the skin.

Put the cheese into the top half of a double boiler and pour the lukewarm milk over it. Cover and set aside. Fill the bottom half of the double boiler with about 3 inches of water and set over a burner (do not turn on the heat yet).

Put the olive oil and butter in a deep saucepan (an All-Clad saucier is ideal) set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the garlic, bay leaf and rice. Stir and saute for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the white wine and simmer until it is nearly completely evaporated.

Season with salt.

Begin adding the hot stock to the rice, ⅓ cup at a time, stirring continuously, until the rice has absorbed all of it, about 16 to 18 minutes. When the rice is almost done, use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaf. Stir in the squash puree and the sage and continue cooking until the rice is fully tender.

Set the heat under the double boiler to medium-low, so the water barely simmers. Set the top half of the double boiler over the bottom half. Sprinkle the flour over the cheese and milk and stir gently until the cheese is melted. Stir in the egg yolk, season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

To serve, ladle the risotto into soup plates and use the ladle to press down in the center of each portion to make a nest. Pour the fonduta (cheese, milk and egg yolk mixture) into the nest, garnish with a sage sprig and enjoy right away.

Note: To roast the squash, cut it in half, put it on a small baking sheet or other ovenproof pan and set it in an oven preheated to 375 degrees. Cook for about 20 minutes, or until the flesh of the squash is tender when pierced with a fork or toothpick. Remove from the oven and let cool until easy to handle.

Michele Anna Jordan has written 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.